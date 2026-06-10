Tamar Remz Named Chair of the Constructive Dialogue Institute Board of Directors

The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), a national nonprofit that equips students and campus leaders with the skills to engage constructively across differences, has named Tamar Remz as Chair of its Board of Directors. Remz, a seasoned philanthropy leader and Co-Founder of Palm Philanthropy Advisors, has served on CDI's board since its founding. She succeeds CDI Co-Founder Jonathan Haidt, who will remain on the board. The appointment comes as CDI enters its next phase of growth, having partnered with more than 170 colleges and universities and reached over half a million students through its research-backed programs.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), a national nonprofit dedicated to equipping students and leaders with the skills to engage constructively across differences, today announced the appointment of Tamar Remz as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Remz succeeds CDI Co-Founder Jonathan Haidt, who has served as Board Chair since the organization's founding in 2019. Haidt will continue to serve as a member of CDI's Board of Directors.

Remz has been a member of CDI's Board since its founding and has played a key role in supporting the organization's growth from an emerging nonprofit to a national leader in constructive dialogue and campus culture change.

A seasoned philanthropy leader, Remz is Co-Founder of Palm Philanthropy Advisors, where she advises individuals, families, and foundations on strategic giving and philanthropic impact. She is also President of The Palm Collective, a private learning network of younger philanthropists focused on Jewish giving, and serves as Senior Advisor to the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

"It has been an honor to serve as CDI's Board Chair since the organization's founding," said Jonathan Haidt, Co-Founder of CDI. "Tamar has been a trusted advisor and thought partner throughout that journey. Her leadership, strategic insight, and commitment to building stronger communities make her the ideal person to guide CDI's Board in the years ahead."

"Tamar has been an invaluable partner to CDI since our earliest days," said Caroline Mehl, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Constructive Dialogue Institute. "She brings exceptional judgment, deep experience in nonprofit governance and philanthropy, and a steadfast commitment to CDI's mission. As we enter our next phase of growth, I can think of no better person to lead our Board."

"I am honored to serve as Chair of CDI's Board," said Remz. "At a time when many institutions are struggling with polarization and distrust—one of the defining challenges of our time—CDI is uniquely positioned to help equip the next generation with the skills needed to engage across differences and work together to solve complex problems. I have believed in this mission and its leadership since the organization's founding and look forward to supporting CDI's continued growth and impact."

Since its founding, CDI has partnered with more than 170 colleges and universities nationwide and impacted more than half a million students through evidence-based educational programs that foster open inquiry, intellectual humility, constructive dialogue, and civic engagement.

About the Constructive Dialogue Institute

The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) is a nonpartisan nonprofit that partners with colleges and universities to create campus cultures of inquiry, dialogue, and free expression. CDI believes that a thriving democracy depends on people's ability to engage with diverse perspectives, evaluate information critically, and collaborate on shared challenges. Since its founding in 2017, CDI has partnered with more than 170 colleges and universities nationwide, offering an evidence-based suite of programs designed to reach stakeholders at every level of a campus—from presidents to incoming students—and drive meaningful culture change.

Media Contact

Caroline Mehl, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), 1 8888140006, [email protected], constructivedialogue.org

SOURCE Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI)