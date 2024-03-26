Tami Erwin, former CEO of Verizon Business, joins Skylo's Board of Directors

Skylo proudly announces that Tami Erwin, a distinguished figure with over three decades of leadership in telecommunications, has joined its Board of Directors.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), is excited to announce the addition of Tami Erwin to its Board of Directors. Erwin's appointment brings a wealth of carrier experience and leadership to Skylo, reinforcing the company's position as a global leader in connecting smartphone and IoT cellular devices directly over satellite. Erwin's current board roles include prestigious positions at John Deere, F5, and York Space Systems, bringing a diverse and rich perspective to Skylo's strategic direction.

Tami Erwin is renowned for her transformative leadership in the telecommunications industry, notably as the former Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business. With over three decades of experience in driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence, Erwin's expertise will significantly contribute towards Skylo's mission to 'never lose coverage' by seamlessly converging terrestrial and satellite networks.

"We're honored to welcome Tami Erwin to our board," said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "Her remarkable track record in innovation and growth while building a culture of high performance in all her roles complement our vision. Her insights will be instrumental as we continue to expand our NTN service offerings with our global carrier partners."

"It's an exciting opportunity to join Skylo's board," said Tami Erwin. "The company's groundbreaking technology and commitment to connecting critical industries and consumer devices anywhere in the world are truly transformative. I'm eager to contribute to Skylo's growth and help enhance its impact across people and industries."

Skylo Technologies is a global leader in providing anywhere, anytime connectivity solutions. Its commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core, enables seamless roaming between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus on enabling connected services and workflows across critical industries demonstrates its commitment to innovation and global connectivity.

Erwin joins fellow Skylo board members Alex Fortmüller from SoftBank Group International, David Chao from DCM, Dave Johnson from Intel Capital, and Scott Brady from Innovation Endeavors, in addition to Skylo CEO & Co-Founder Parthsarathi Trivedi.

About Tami Erwin

Tami Erwin is a veteran CEO, Fortune 500 director, and expert on driving transformation and managing risk in complex global markets. Over a 35-year career that took her from customer service rep to CEO of a $31 billion business, she consistently drove growth by innovating with a portfolio of industry-leading services for large and small customers in every industry, as well as governments around the world. Known as a player's coach and a people-first leader, she creates strong cultures by building high-performing teams and developing top talent that consistently delivers operational excellence. Strategic, agile, and collaborative, Tami is a trusted advisor to CEOs and boards focused on building long-term shareholder value amidst disruption. In addition to her noted board work, Tami is a tireless advocate for gender equality in the workplace. She is an advisor to the CEO of Cohesity, a Champion in JOURNEY, a nonprofit that works to advance diversity in the C-Suite, and a Senior Fellow of Mission Possible Partnership.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo Technologies, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo Technologies