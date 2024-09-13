Tammy Gold Rebrands as Therapeutic Parenting Method to Tackle Surgeon's Warning on Post-COVID Mental Health Challenges

Tammy Gold rebrands as Therapeutic Parenting Method to offer evidence-based, empathetic support for post-COVID parental mental health challenges

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned parenting expert, licensed therapist, and author Tammy Gold announces rebranding her services under the new name, Therapeutic Parenting Method with the goal of reducing stress and shame felt by busy parents.

This rebrand aligns with recent warnings from the Surgeon General and addresses the increasing mental health challenges faced by parents, particularly in the post-COVID era. Gold's rebranding displays her renewed commitment to "help children by supporting their parents." Post-COVID, the "put the mask on self before the child" takes on a new meaning because parents parenting themselves first during times of stress can be the key to familial survival.

"Even with twenty years as a clinician, I didn't know the damage long-term stress caused families. I added more stress during Covid, such as mastering homeschooling for 3, remote working, and even a cross-country family relocation, not realizing how the pandemic parenting task to 'keep family alive' had radically changed my brain into a primitive 'danger state'."

"Living in a prolonged "flight or fight" state dysregulated my central nervous system making my normal level of parental functioning impossible, and then I felt ashamed and more stressed worrying about the effects on my family. So many incredible parents today are stuck in these stress and shame cycles trying to perfect modern parenting. I closed my company and dove into years of research regarding the neurochemistry of stress and shame and how to protect families, especially children."

With social media, a lot of self-proclaimed "parenting experts" offer advice that can often do more harm than good. "I've worked with many parents who feel worse after following unqualified advice, experiencing increased shame and stress," says Tammy Gold. While non-trained experts may provide advice in fields like beauty, design, or auto without significant consequences, parenting advice directly affects the well-being of both parents and children. The wrong information can lead to stress, sadness, or distracted parenting, which impacts the entire family. "Many well-intentioned support systems or professionals then label these overstressed parents as sick, wrong, or broken only causing more shame and stress to the parent and, in turn, the children. I want to break this cycle."

The rebranding comes at a crucial time, as the Surgeon General has emphasized the impact of stress, guilt, and misinformation on parent's mental health, which, in turn, affects the overall well-being of families. Gold's Therapeutic Parenting Method ensures that parents receive the correct guidance on which words and behaviors to use and not use, minimizing the risk of adverse emotional and psychological effects.

Gold hopes more companies will secure these speaking or coaching services to better support their working parent employees as healthier employees are typically more productive. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but by focusing on the four basic needs—emotional, environmental, biological, and developmental—my method provides the highest chance of effectively addressing family challenges and better-protecting families from unhealthy stress and shame," explains Gold.

The new Therapeutic Parenting Method offers flexible support options for businesses and parents including one-on-one sessions, e-books, forms, and workbooks that parents can use at their convenience. Gold's rebrand also unifies her previous parent coaching and childcare selection services and insights from her acclaimed book, Secrets of The Nanny Whisperer, into a cohesive and accessible platform. "Parents should have the tools to learn and solve challenges independently, without feeling financially tied to a company, whether it's finding a nanny, selecting a daycare or training an eldercare provider for your aging parents."

Recognizing that the needs of modern families extend beyond just raising children, Gold's services also now include coaching for aging parents and guidance for eldercare. This inclusion makes her approach relevant for families at all stages of life, ensuring that everyone, from young parents to those caring for elderly relatives, can benefit from her expertise. "Family care is a continuum," Gold notes. "By including eldercare, we acknowledge the full spectrum of caregiving responsibilities many families face today."

"Parenting is the great equalizer," Gold states. "It doesn't matter if someone is a parenting expert, has endless finances, has tons of education, works or stays at home—all parents struggle and deserve compassionate tangible support." "By providing non-judgemental expert advice, we can help parents feel more confident and supported, ultimately leading to stronger, healthier families." Gold explains.

About Tammy Gold

Tammy Gold is a licensed therapist, certified coach, and acclaimed parenting expert with a Master's in Social Work from Columbia University and an undergraduate from the University of Pennsylvania. With almost two decades of experience, Tammy has become a go-to resource for families, frequently appearing on major media outlets like Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CBS News. Her work is about offering parents supportive, judgment-free guidance and education, empowering them to build healthy, flourishing family environments.

