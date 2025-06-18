TAMP and RIA Visionary Scott MacKillop Joins GMAM Advisory Council to Accelerate Growth of Compact Direct Index Platform

Global Macro Asset Management Corp. (GMAM), the investment firm behind the innovative Compact Direct Indexing (Compact DI™) strategies, announced today that industry veteran Scott MacKillop has joined as the inaugural member of its newly formed Advisory Council.
LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Macro Asset Management Corp. (GMAM), the investment firm behind the innovative Compact Direct Indexing (Compact DI™) strategies, announced today that industry veteran Scott MacKillop has joined as the inaugural member of its newly formed Advisory Council.
Mr. MacKillop brings nearly five decades of leadership in asset management, wealthtech, and turnkey platforms to GMAM. He is widely recognized for founding First Ascent Asset Management, a pioneer in flat-fee investment management, which was acquired by GeoWealth in 2023. His appointment underscores GMAM's strategic focus on expanding access to its disruptive Compact DI™ strategies through advisor networks and enterprise relationships.
"Scott is one of the most respected voices in the TAMP and RIA space," said Don Cody, CEO of GMAM. "His involvement lends tremendous credibility to our mission and will open meaningful doors as we seek both enterprise investment and platform distribution for Compact DI™."
MacKillop currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard and the Advisory Board of WealthTech Strategy Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on wealth management innovation. Throughout his career, he has led or advised firms including First Ascent, GeoWealth, Frontier Asset Management, Portfolio Management Consultants (PMC), and ADAM Investment Services.
"Compact DI™ is a smart and elegant evolution of direct indexing," said MacKillop. "It solves real problems for advisors and clients alike — from portfolio complexity to tax inefficiency — while retaining the transparency and customization that made DI appealing in the first place. I'm excited to help GMAM scale this solution."
Compact DI™ leverages the Bloomberg Compact Index Series — a set of custom indices developed in partnership with Bloomberg that use just 22 equally weighted sectors and stocks to represent major market benchmarks. This diversified, streamlined approach not only delivers index-like returns with reduced volatility compared to traditional indices but also enhances transparency and makes it significantly easier for advisors to explain the portfolio to clients.
The GMAM Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance, introduce new partnership opportunities, and help elevate awareness of Compact DI™ among financial advisors, TAMP platforms, family offices, and institutional allocators.
About Global Macro Asset Management (GMAM)
Founded in 2014, Global Macro Asset Management Corp. is an independent asset manager dedicated to building modern portfolio solutions for advisors and institutions. Its flagship offering, Compact DI™, delivers customizable, tax-aware direct indexing in a simplified, easy-to-explain structure — powered by the Bloomberg Compact Index Series.
To learn more, visit: www.compactdi.com
