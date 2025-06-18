TAMP and RIA Visionary Scott MacKillop Joins GMAM Advisory Council to Accelerate Growth of Compact Direct Index Platform

"Compact DI™ is a smart and elegant evolution of direct indexing," said MacKillop. "It solves real problems for advisors and clients alike — from portfolio complexity to tax inefficiency — while retaining the transparency and customization that made DI appealing in the first place. Post this

"Scott is one of the most respected voices in the TAMP and RIA space," said Don Cody, CEO of GMAM. "His involvement lends tremendous credibility to our mission and will open meaningful doors as we seek both enterprise investment and platform distribution for Compact DI™."

MacKillop currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard and the Advisory Board of WealthTech Strategy Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on wealth management innovation. Throughout his career, he has led or advised firms including First Ascent, GeoWealth, Frontier Asset Management, Portfolio Management Consultants (PMC), and ADAM Investment Services.

"Compact DI™ is a smart and elegant evolution of direct indexing," said MacKillop. "It solves real problems for advisors and clients alike — from portfolio complexity to tax inefficiency — while retaining the transparency and customization that made DI appealing in the first place. I'm excited to help GMAM scale this solution."

Compact DI™ leverages the Bloomberg Compact Index Series — a set of custom indices developed in partnership with Bloomberg that use just 22 equally weighted sectors and stocks to represent major market benchmarks. This diversified, streamlined approach not only delivers index-like returns with reduced volatility compared to traditional indices but also enhances transparency and makes it significantly easier for advisors to explain the portfolio to clients.

The GMAM Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance, introduce new partnership opportunities, and help elevate awareness of Compact DI™ among financial advisors, TAMP platforms, family offices, and institutional allocators.

About Global Macro Asset Management (GMAM)

Founded in 2014, Global Macro Asset Management Corp. is an independent asset manager dedicated to building modern portfolio solutions for advisors and institutions. Its flagship offering, Compact DI™, delivers customizable, tax-aware direct indexing in a simplified, easy-to-explain structure — powered by the Bloomberg Compact Index Series.

To learn more, visit: www.compactdi.com

Media Contact:

Don Cody

CEO, Global Macro Asset Management

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 702-850-6200

Media Contact

Don Cody, Global Macro Asset Management LLC, 1 702-850-6200, [email protected], https://globalmacroasset.com/

SOURCE Global Macro Asset Management LLC