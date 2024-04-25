Tampa Area Dentist, Dr. Luz, Now Providing Facial Aesthetics

My transition from providing dental treatments to providing services in the field of facial and medical injectables is a natural progression. It is a continuation of my desire to enhance natural beauty and empower my patients to feel and look their absolute best. Post this

Her impressive qualifications include undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and Spanish language and literature from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, as well as a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Dental School of Stony Brook. Dr. Luz believes in continuing education, consistently expanding her knowledge and training in her current field and additional specialty fields.

As a dedicated dentist for over a decade, Dr. Luz recognizes the high demand for facial aesthetics among her patients, many of whom want to improve their facial appearance without invasive surgery. Medical injectables provide a safe and effective option for reducing the signs of aging with no downtime.

Dr. Luz has shifted to facial aesthetics as the primary focus of her practice, providing treatment for the following conditions:

Aged appearance

Loss of lip volume

Loss of facial volume

Unbalanced facial profile

Headaches

Jaw pain

Treatments for these conditions include commonly known injectables, including neuromodulators and dermal fillers, such as:

Botox

Xeomin

Restylane

Juvederm

Facial Aesthetics by Dr. Luz is primarily for patients aged 40-60 who wish to look younger and more like themselves. Some treatments are designed to relieve headaches and jaw pain that are often caused by stress and tension. In addition to looking younger, patients may also feel younger after receiving facial aesthetic treatments.

"My transition from providing dental treatments to providing services in the field of facial and medical injectables is a natural progression. It is a continuation of my desire to enhance natural beauty and empower my patients to feel and look their absolute best. My unwavering commitment to the enhancement of natural beauty, patient care, safety, and satisfaction provides remarkable results."

Dr. Luz is as caring as she is qualified, taking the time to listen to patients and understand their goals for their facial appearance, then applying the right facial aesthetic treatments to provide results. By building positive relationships with patients, Dr. Luz has an established and continually expanding client base. New patients who want to enhance their natural beauty are always welcome.

About Facial Aesthetics by Dr. Luz

Facial Aesthetics by Dr. Luz is a medical spa located at 18061 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy Suite #10 Tampa, Florida 33647. To learn more about the services provided and to schedule an appointment, call 813-505-2339 or visit the website at https://www.drluzh.com.

SOURCE Dr. Luz Hernandez