Tampa-based Isla Maritime Reaches Major Growth Milestones to Meet Local & Global Marine Salvage Demand

"From hurricanes to high-traffic ports, Florida faces unique maritime challenges. Having our headquarters here means we can respond when the stakes are high and the needs are greatest – while offering services that are cost-effective for operators, insurers, and owners." Post this

To further support expansion goals, Isla Maritime has purchased a 3,000-square-foot warehouse and office space at 6802 Commerce Avenue in Port Richey, Florida. Serving as the company's strategic U.S. headquarters, the space will be used to store, maintain, and service all diving and salvage equipment, and the office space will support enhanced operations for the company's growing team.

Isla Maritime has also just announced expanded international capabilities via a strategic partnership with Panama-based J.A.M. Marine Dockyard (J.A.M.). The partnership means that salvage and response needs across the Panama Canal and surrounding waterways – a pivotal gateway for global commerce and trade operations – will now be met with speed, scale, and precision.

"The team at Isla Maritime has been immersed in the maritime industry for decades, previously working for industry leaders like Resolve Marine and TITAN Salvage. By combining our experiences as commercial divers, salvage masters, project managers, and operations leads across commercial and logistics departments, we offer a unique perspective to our clients and to the way Isla Maritime approaches projects today," said Eric Shelley, Commercial Director at Isla Maritime.

Following its founding in 2023, Isla Maritime quickly grew into a trusted industry partner. The company has supported work on multiple NOAA vessels, the historic Naval & Maritime Aircraft Museum - the USS Yorktown, as well as support for the MV Dali salvage operation, which is the vessel that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Isla Maritime has successfully completed the requirements to earn certifications as Woman-Owned, Minority, and Small Business Enterprise for the Port of Tampa, City of Tampa, City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County and the State of Florida. These certifications have proven to be advantageous in increasing Isla's visibility in having access to exclusive subcontracting opportunities with both government agencies and prime contractors that require them to award a certain percentage of contracts to certified small, minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned businesses.

Furthermore, the company is an approved contractor for salvage and derelict vessel removal services by the cities of Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and St. Augustine. They have also completed multiple derelict vessel removals and fuel removals in Escambia, Manatee, and Lee Counties.

Isla Maritime specializes in environmental remediation, marine salvage, commercial diving, naval architecture, abandoned/derelict vessel removal, and consulting. They are also uniquely qualified to support public-sector projects with a team of skilled commercial divers who hold diverse backgrounds in construction, offshore oil and gas, maritime salvage, and underwater inspections.

To inquire about Isla Maritime's services, please visit www.islamaritime.com, or get in touch directly via [email protected].

About Isla Maritime

Isla Maritime, founded in 2023, is a comprehensive marine services provider specializing in vessel salvage and commercial diving including underwater burning/welding, emergency response, cargo lightering, fuel transfers, wreck removal and spill response. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company's team boasts nearly 50 years of combined experience managing high-profile salvage and emergency response projects across the globe. Isla Maritime's expertise, integrity, and reputation have resulted in work with multiple NOAA vessels, the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, the MV Dali, and other projects. The company is certified as an EDWOSB (Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business) and WOSB (Woman-Owned Small Business) with the Federal Government and as a Woman-owned, Minority Business in the State of Florida. For more information, visit https://www.islamaritime.com/.

Media Contact

Liza Vilnits, Isla Maritime, 1 508-333-8548, [email protected], https://www.islamaritime.com/

SOURCE Isla Maritime