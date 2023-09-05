Tampa Bay Area Local Broadcast Station WCLF 22 to launch BizTV on .5 Channel!

A quick and regular rescan of your TV antennae is a simple way to "Free your TV," and see all the programming available at no charge, on your local Broadcast Station. And Guess What?! BizTV gives you a reason to rescan. Now available on WCLF 22.4 in the Tampa Area!

TAMPA BAY AREA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BizTV Network Expands Reach: Now Available Over the Air in Your Market on WCLF 22.5.

The Tampa Bay Area, FL - BizTV Network, the leading business and entrepreneurial-focused broadcast television network, is excited to announce its expansion to reach even more viewers. Starting September 01, BizTV Network will be available over the air in your market, bringing insightful and engaging business content directly to homes and businesses in the region.

With this latest development, viewers across the Tampa Bay area can now access BizTV Network without a cable or satellite subscription, making it easier than ever to stay informed about the latest trends, news, and strategies in the business world. As a result, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and individuals seeking to enhance their financial literacy will have unparalleled access to valuable insights and expert advice from some of the most successful business minds in the industry.

"We are thrilled to provide content accessible to a broader audience through over-the-air broadcasting," said Mark MacGregor, VP of Affiliate Sales at BizTV Network. "Our mission has always been to empower and inspire entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts, and with this expansion, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. Now, more viewers can access our diverse programming lineup, including shows on startups, personal finance, and leadership.

The market expansion of BizTV Network's availability over the air aligns with the company's commitment to providing top-notch educational content and fostering an environment where aspiring entrepreneurs can thrive. Not so much Wall Street, as Main Street. Local. Relevant.

Tampa Bay viewers can find BizTV Network on WCLF 22.5 over the air, by rescanning your television sets or digital tuners.

For more information about BizTV Network and its programming schedule, please visit www.biztv.com.

About BizTV Network: BizTV Network is a leading business television network dedicated to providing engaging and educational content to entrepreneurs, startups, and business enthusiasts. Through its diverse programming, BizTV Network aims to inspire and empower viewers to achieve their professional and financial goals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kindel Coren

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kindel Coren, Biz Television, 1 817-274-1609, [email protected], www.biztv.com

SOURCE Biz Television