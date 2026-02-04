"AmberBox has established itself as an industry leader in gunshot detection, and its integrated alert system adds another layer of protection that improves our ability to respond quickly in the unlikely event of an active threat." said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. Post this

During active threat situations where response time is critical, AmberBox's detectors will automate the emergency alert process by providing immediate and accurate information for internal members and law enforcement teams. The technology uses acoustic, infrared data, and a machine learning algorithm to determine the specific firearm to eliminate false alarms, provide real-time information, and connect all key security personnel through one singular platform.

"We are proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring gunshot detection technology to the team," said James Popper, CEO of AmberBox. "Every second counts in an emergency, and the AmberBox system dramatically lowers average police notification from 5 minutes to 3.6 seconds. This deployment reflects the Buccaneers leadership in prioritizing safety and ensures players, coaches, staff, and fans can train and gather with greater peace of mind."

The integration of AmberBox into the team's security system addresses crucial elements when reacting to an active threat, including removing human error and streamlining the alert process and response time.

About AmberBox Gunshot Detection

AmberBox is the market leader in gunshot and threat detection technology, delivering instant, actionable intelligence to law enforcement and security teams. Using cutting-edge sensing hardware and proprietary machine learning algorithms, AmberBox enhances real-time situational awareness and accelerates emergency response. AmberBox is committed to creating safer spaces in corporations, airports, government facilities, schools and public venues worldwide. For more information, visit www.amberbox.com

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently concluded their 50th Season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com

