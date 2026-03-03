Tampa Bay Fintech Leader 1PriceSwipes Joins Square POS ISO Channel, Expanding White-Glove Support for Merchants

"Square is known for its technology-first approach to payments, and the expansion of its ISO channel reflects a growing demand for more personalized support as merchants scale," said Joseph Cover, CEO of 1PriceSwipes. Post this

As part of the ISO channel, 1PriceSwipes will now be able to offer Square POS solutions alongside personalized onboarding, ongoing account management, and operational support for businesses across Florida and beyond.

"Square is known for its technology-first approach to payments, and the expansion of its ISO channel reflects a growing demand for more personalized support as merchants scale," said Joseph Cover, CEO of 1PriceSwipes. "Being selected as one of a limited number of ISO partners allows us to bring that technology to market with the service model business owners are asking for."

1PriceSwipes supports businesses across a range of industries, including retail, restaurants, e-commerce, medical and wellness, and professional services. Its offerings include payment processing and cost optimization, recurring and e-billing solutions, software integrations, automation, and support for emerging payment technologies, including crypto acceptance. The company has processed over $1 billion in payments with businesses in 190+ countries, and is now rapidly expanding internationally.

Through the Square ISO channel, 1PriceSwipes will deliver Square's POS ecosystem with enhanced operational support, helping merchants implement, integrate, and scale their payment systems more efficiently.

