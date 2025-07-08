Tampa Bay Founders Take the Spotlight: High-Stakes Startup Pitch Night Ignites St. Pete July 17

"This is a platform for underdog brilliance, real traction, and founder credibility, all packed into 99 seconds." — Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and CEO of JOTO PR and the new City Leader of Founders Live Tampa Bay Post this

"Founders Live gives Tampa Bay's innovators more than a mic, it gives them momentum," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and CEO of JOTO PR and the new City Leader of Founders Live Tampa Bay. "This is a platform for underdog brilliance, real traction, and founder credibility, all packed into 99 seconds."

APPLY NOW: Be the Startup That Owns the Spotlight

Startups in HealthTech, FinTech, AI, and MedTech are already applying—proving just how powerful this platform is for early traction and exposure. Founders can apply to pitch at: http://www.founderslive.com/pitch

Space is limited and competition is fierce—early-stage founders are urged to apply immediately for a shot at national exposure and local validation.

Not Just a Pitch — A Proving Ground

Five hand-selected founders will each deliver a 99-second pitch, followed by a 4-minute audience Q&A, live voting, and the crowning of a local favorite. The winner earns entry into Founders Live's global Prime Time qualifiers and a $1M+ startup perk package, including valuable tools, visibility, and resources from global partners.

Why It Matters to the Tampa Bay Economy

Early-Stage Visibility: Founders Live fills a critical gap for startups not yet tapped into VCs or accelerators—offering exposure, feedback, and credibility on a public stage.

Startup Ecosystem Momentum: With over $650M raised this year, investor interest is peaking. Events like this connect the capital to the ideas.

raised this year, investor interest is peaking. Events like this connect the capital to the ideas. Strategic Relationship Engine: It's not just pitching — it's matchmaking. Founders meet mentors, media, funders, and collaborators that can catalyze their growth.

Public Validation: Founders are voted on by real people in real time — offering immediate validation and connection to the broader community.

Local Dignitary Engagement: Tampa Bay's civic and business leaders are being invited to attend, recognizing the measurable economic impact of the region's startup boom.

"We're not just giving founders a stage — we're giving them a story," said Helms. "And we'll follow through with the credibility-building publicity they need to help them scale nationally."

Event Details

Date & Time: Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 5:30 – 8:30 PM

| 5:30 – Location: The Birchwood, 340 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL

Format: 5 founders | 99-second pitches | 4-minute Q&A | Live crowd voting

Perks: Media exposure, global recognition, and $1M+ in startup support perks

Tickets are almost sold out, and prices will increase soon. Reserve your seat now to be part of a movement that's redefining what's possible for Tampa Bay startups. Click here for early registration.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at http://www.jotopr.com.

About Founders Live

Founded by entrepreneur Nick Hughes, Founders Live is a global media platform and pitch competition operating in over 125 cities and 50 countries. With its signature 99-second format, it connects founders, investors, and startup communities through events, education, and digital storytelling.

http://www.founderslive.com

