Tampa Bay Founders Take the Spotlight: High-Stakes Startup Pitch Night Ignites St. Pete July 17

JOTO PR Disruptors™ and Founders Live unite next week to spotlight early-stage founders—and fuel Tampa Bay's booming startup scene with a high-energy pitch event driving visibility, national exposure and strategic connections for the region's boldest innovators.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 17, 2025, Founders Live—the globally acclaimed 99-second pitch competition—lands in downtown St. Pete at The Birchwood. Hosted by JOTO PR Disruptors™, this high-energy event is more than a pitch night—it's a launchpad for early-stage founders and a catalyst for Tampa Bay's booming innovation economy.
In a region now ranked among the top 5 U.S. cities for startups, the timing couldn't be better. With over 500 startups created and $650M raised in 2025 alone, Tampa Bay is booming. But despite the momentum, many early-stage founders still lack the visibility, feedback, and strategic connections needed to scale. This event aims to change that.
"Founders Live gives Tampa Bay's innovators more than a mic, it gives them momentum," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and CEO of JOTO PR and the new City Leader of Founders Live Tampa Bay. "This is a platform for underdog brilliance, real traction, and founder credibility, all packed into 99 seconds."
APPLY NOW: Be the Startup That Owns the Spotlight
Startups in HealthTech, FinTech, AI, and MedTech are already applying—proving just how powerful this platform is for early traction and exposure. Founders can apply to pitch at: http://www.founderslive.com/pitch
Space is limited and competition is fierce—early-stage founders are urged to apply immediately for a shot at national exposure and local validation.
Not Just a Pitch — A Proving Ground
Five hand-selected founders will each deliver a 99-second pitch, followed by a 4-minute audience Q&A, live voting, and the crowning of a local favorite. The winner earns entry into Founders Live's global Prime Time qualifiers and a $1M+ startup perk package, including valuable tools, visibility, and resources from global partners.
Why It Matters to the Tampa Bay Economy
- Early-Stage Visibility: Founders Live fills a critical gap for startups not yet tapped into VCs or accelerators—offering exposure, feedback, and credibility on a public stage.
- Startup Ecosystem Momentum: With over $650M raised this year, investor interest is peaking. Events like this connect the capital to the ideas.
- Strategic Relationship Engine: It's not just pitching — it's matchmaking. Founders meet mentors, media, funders, and collaborators that can catalyze their growth.
- Public Validation: Founders are voted on by real people in real time — offering immediate validation and connection to the broader community.
- Local Dignitary Engagement: Tampa Bay's civic and business leaders are being invited to attend, recognizing the measurable economic impact of the region's startup boom.
"We're not just giving founders a stage — we're giving them a story," said Helms. "And we'll follow through with the credibility-building publicity they need to help them scale nationally."
Event Details
- Date & Time: Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 5:30 – 8:30 PM
- Location: The Birchwood, 340 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL
- Format: 5 founders | 99-second pitches | 4-minute Q&A | Live crowd voting
- Perks: Media exposure, global recognition, and $1M+ in startup support perks
Tickets are almost sold out, and prices will increase soon. Reserve your seat now to be part of a movement that's redefining what's possible for Tampa Bay startups. Click here for early registration.
About JOTO PR Disruptors™
JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at http://www.jotopr.com.
About Founders Live
Founded by entrepreneur Nick Hughes, Founders Live is a global media platform and pitch competition operating in over 125 cities and 50 countries. With its signature 99-second format, it connects founders, investors, and startup communities through events, education, and digital storytelling.
http://www.founderslive.com
