Tampa Bay Nonprofits Move to Solar to Save on Operating Costs

"Using solar to reduce energy costs is vitally important for non profits that already operate on a tight margin. We're glad that these credits remain in place for now, as they help make the transition to solar more affordable, while the organizations also save money on their energy costs. It makes a big difference to organizations that are important to our community," said Steve Rutherford, owner of Tampa Bay Solar.

WEDU is currently in the installation process, which should be completed by the end of March. The transition to solar is expected to reduce costs by over $20,000.00 per year. They are installing 89 kilowatts of solar to offset their energy usage from the grid.

Ruth Eckerd Hall switched to solar in April of 2025 and has also seen exponential savings that will continue to provide annual returns and financial benefits for decades.

"Updating to solar has been important to us for many reasons. We've seen a significant decrease in our operating costs due to the lower electricity bills. As you can imagine, utilities for a theater facility is a major expense and solar has reduced that expense significantly. We also feel like it's the right move for the environment. We want to be a good citizen of our community and the planet and turning to solar is hugely impactful," said Sarah C. Prout, Chief Financial Officer of Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Both the WEDU and Ruth Eckerd Hall solar installations were funded by a private donation earmarked specifically for solar. The gifts essentially act like endowments that keep on giving for a quarter of a century or more. The donors, Dr. Steve Weiss and his wife Irene, support nonprofits and believe in sustainable energy. They have donated to four local nonprofits for solar installations.

"It's the type of gift that keeps on giving. Every organization has a building with energy expenses that keep going up and solar basically pays for itself by the savings in operating expenses. We're helping these nonprofits and helping the environment - it's a win-win for everybody," said Dr. Weiss.

