Tampa Bay Times Names KnowBe4 a Winner of Its Top Workplaces 2024 Award

KnowBe4 continues to set a high bar for work culture by securing the number three spot in the large category for the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces Awards; CEO Stu Sjouwerman recognized with special leadership award

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has been recognized with a Top Workplaces 2024 Award by Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman was also recognized with a special leadership award, which he also received in years past, honoring his visionary and transparent leadership style.

"We are thrilled to recognize KnowBe4 as a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for 2024," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "This award is based on authentic feedback from KnowBe4 employees, demonstrating the leadership's continued dedication to creating a positive work environment where its employees feel valued and appreciated."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Times for the ninth year," said Sjouwerman. "This recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to foster a work environment that values collaboration and inclusivity. Our employees actively contribute to a supportive company culture, and this award highlights their remarkable efforts. We view it as a testament to our award-winning culture and our focus on empowering our employees."

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, [email protected], www.knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4