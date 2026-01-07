Tampa Bay's Largest Residential Sale of 2025 Tops $13 Million at Historic Clearwater Estate

This transaction represents far more than a record sale. This is a legacy property—one that tells the story of Clearwater itself Post this

These three contiguous properties represent one of the most storied and prominent local landmarks in the Tampa Bay region. For more than a century, this estate on Clearwater Harbor hosted legendary figures and remained largely unchanged, preserving the stunning architecture and style that makes it so important to the area.

Built on the land of Fort Harrison, a military installation that predated Clearwater itself, the location has been constantly occupied for nearly two centuries and was an important location for the indigenous Seminole tribe for centuries before that.

"This was the passing of a generational asset," Hayslett added. "It was an honor to guide all parties through a transaction of this magnitude."

The compound of Century Oaks includes a grand main residence, multiple guest and auxiliary structures, extensive harbor frontage, formal gardens, and resort-style amenities features rarely assembled into a single residential offering anywhere in the state. The combination of acreage, history, privacy, and deep-water access makes the estate unique not only in Florida, but across the United States.

More than just a single transaction, the sale of Century Oaks represents the solidification of the Tampa Bay region as the ideal destination for ultra-high net worth individuals seeking a place to call home that is urban enough to meet all their needs and still spacious enough to provide privacy and safety. With some of the world's most stunning properties, Florida's tax advantages, and proximity to anything the wealthy might need or want, the Tampa Bay area is quickly becoming the go-to destination for those who can live anywhere.

RE/MAX® Action First is the largest and longest-established RE/MAX firm in the Tampa Bay region, bringing decades of experience in representing luxury and high-value properties. The firm combines deep local market expertise with a powerful worldwide network to deliver sophisticated marketing and global exposure for discerning buyers and sellers.

Media Contact

Kenny Hayslett, RE/MAX Action First, 1 7276873585, [email protected], www.HayslettTeam.com

SOURCE RE/MAX Action First