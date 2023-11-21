Tampa Museum of Art Launches Community Arts Education Initiative with Hillsborough County Public Schools

"Education is at the heart of our mission, and our recent Centennial Renovation has made it possible for us to welcome record numbers of local students to the Museum for learning experiences that engage and inspire," said Dr. Tomor. Post this

"Education is at the heart of our mission, and our recent Centennial Renovation has made it possible for us to welcome record numbers of local students to the Museum for learning experiences that engage and inspire," said Michael Tomor, Ph.D., the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art.

"All Hillsborough County students should have an opportunity to develop creative skills and enjoy the arts in partnership with the expanding Tampa Museum of Art education initiative and local cultural arts centers. I am proud to champion federal support so that a greater number of Hillsborough students can engage, grow and thrive through arts education," said U.S. Rep. Castor.

"Our Transformation Network provides support for our most vulnerable students in Hillsborough County. The Community Arts Education Initiative stresses innovative experiences for our students that will strengthen their critical thinking skills. We are thankful for Representative Castor's leadership and the Museum's partnership for welcoming our students for this guided and gallery-based learning," said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres.

The federal grant funding will support an 18-month cycle of staff training, curriculum development, school visits, teacher and facilitator training, and assessments to determine the impact of the arts experiences on the students' critical thinking skills. Students who participate in a visit to the Museum will demonstrate an increase in skills related to the Visual Art Critical Thinking and Reflection, Enduring Understanding 3 standard.

In addition to the federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Castor, the Community Arts Education Initiative is also made possible by the Museum's recent Centennial Renovation project which doubled the size of the gallery space, and opened the Vinik Family Education Center which grew the Museum's dedicated education space from 1,400 to 8,000 square feet, including four classrooms and a spacious lobby that features orientation areas and a secure entrance. The number of students that the Museum can serve will continue to grow with the upcoming Centennial Expansion. Learn more about the Centennial Renovation and Expansion project.

Photos of K-12 students touring the Tampa Museum of Art are available for media use here.

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Founded in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art inspires visitors with engaging exhibitions and innovative educational programs that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art. The Museum houses one of the largest Greek and Roman antiquities collections in the southeastern United States. As one of the region's most prominent museums devoted to the art of our time, the Museum's permanent collection also embraces sculpture, photography, painting, new media, and more.

The Museum's new Vinik Family Education Center offers expanded year-round studio art classes, lectures, and tours that allow children, teens, and adults to discover new perspectives and learn different art-making techniques. Likewise, through unique community partnerships, the Museum offers outreach programs that provide art-therapy-informed interventions and meaningful modes of self-expression to vulnerable segments of the population.

Located in the heart of downtown Tampa, the Tampa Museum of Art leads as both a cultural institution and a community museum dedicated to celebrating its home city's diversity. In 2021, the Museum embarked on an ambitious renovation and expansion to increase exhibition space and education facilities to accommodate growing community partnerships and allow more hands-on, up-close experiences for students and adults. The renovated spaces opened in 2022 and the Museum continues campaigning for its 51,000 SF expansion plan.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm.

Media Contact

