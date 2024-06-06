Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, Partners with the MADD Network to Save Lives

"We are honored to support Mothers Against Drunk Driving and feel strongly about helping our community and saving lives. This is a cause we truly care about," says Keith Ligori. Post this

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has built a reputation for its unwavering commitment to its clients and its relentless pursuit of justice. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, offering comprehensive legal services to individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Ligori & Ligori's dedication to its clients is steadfast, and the firm consistently strives to achieve justice for those it represents, fighting diligently to help them receive the compensation they deserve.

"We are honored to support Mothers Against Drunk Driving and feel strongly about helping our community and saving lives. This is a cause we truly care about," says Keith Ligori. "By partnering with MADD, we are not only advocating for our clients but also for a safer community as a whole."

The law firm's commitment goes beyond legal representation; it extends to active community involvement and social responsibility. Ligori & Ligori's participation in the MADD Network exemplifies their dedication to broader societal issues and their role as community leaders. They understand the devastating impact that drunk driving can have on individuals and families, and they are determined to make a difference.

More about Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law:

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala, and Orlando, Florida, serving clients needing legal assistance in acquiring compensation for their injuries. Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits, including those involving auto accidents, property damage, wrongful death, negligence, and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide personalized, attentive legal representation for personal injury clients while leveraging resources and experience to help them obtain fair compensation for their loss.

For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.

Media Contact

Theresa Lopez, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, (888) 254-7119, [email protected], https://www.callmeonmycell.com/

SOURCE Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law