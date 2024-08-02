Tampa Personal Injury Lawyers Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law Proudly Supports Tampa Community Events

Leading Florida personal injury law firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, is excited to announce its sponsorship of two upcoming community events.
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is a trusted personal injury law firm. With a focus on client advocacy and justice, their experienced attorneys provide compassionate legal representation to accident victims and families. As part of the law firm's commitment to giving back, they are proud to support the following initiatives:
Bounce Back to School - 3rd Annual Backpack Giveaway and Vendor Festival
o Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024
o Time: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
o Location: Tropicana Field
o Details: The firm is sponsoring this fun-filled event where families can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. The festival will feature vendors, entertainment and giveaways. It's a fantastic opportunity for students to gear up for the new school year while enjoying an exciting day out.
Back to School Health Fair with Representative Susan Valdes
o Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
o Time: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
o Location: Leto High School
o Details: Ligori & Ligori is teaming up with Representative Susan Valdes to provide a Back to School Health Fair. Families can access free physicals, immunizations and essential school supplies. Additionally, various home products will be available to support students and their families as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.
"We believe in supporting our community, especially during back-to-school season. These initiatives align with our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Tampa Bay residents," says Keith Ligori.
More about Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law:
Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala and Orlando, Florida. serving clients needing legal assistance in acquiring compensation for their injuries. Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits, including those involving auto accidents, property damage, wrongful death, negligence and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide personalized, attentive legal representation for personal injury clients while leveraging resources and experience to help them obtain fair compensation for their loss. For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.
Media Contact
Theresa Lopez, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, (888) 254-7119, [email protected], https://www.callmeonmycell.com/
SOURCE Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law
