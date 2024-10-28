Tampa Urban Music Fest 2024; free concert hosted by Xcite Entertainment and The Awake Coalition, in show of support of hurricane victims, featuring Superstar CeeLo Green

Tampa Urban Music Fest 2024 Unleashes the Ultimate Music Weekend: Xcite Entertainment and Awake Coalition Host the First-Ever Launch Party Featuring Superstar CeeLo Green! - In a show of solidarity, for the citizens of Florida affected by hurricane Milton, Xcite Entertainment has made the Tampa Urban Music Fest 2024 free to the public!
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa, FL, Get ready for the event of the year! Xcite Entertainment, in conjunction with the Awake Coalition, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch party, happening on November 2nd, 2024. Prepare for an electrifying day featuring performances by none other than five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green, along with a lineup of other amazing and powerful artists.
The event kicks off on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at 1701 N. Highland Ave, on Tampa's iconic Riverwalk, in front of Armature Works.
CeeLo Green will light up the stage. Known for his chart-topping hits like "Crazy," "Forget You," and "Bright Lights Bigger City," CeeLo has dominated the charts and redefined the landscape of soul and pop music. His unique voice, dynamic range, and charismatic stage presence have earned him a dedicated fan base around the world.
In addition to his impressive music career, CeeLo has made a significant impact as a television personality, serving as a judge and coach on the hit show The Voice, where he showcased his expertise and passion for discovering new talent. With multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award to his name, CeeLo Green promises to deliver a performance that is nothing short of legendary.
Cliff Scott, President of Xcite Entertainment, shared, 'With so many people still struggling to recover from Hurricane Helene and now facing the impacts of Hurricane Milton, it would be a disservice to charge for tickets while many are dealing with financial hardships, rebuilding homes, and managing everyday necessities. I reached out to the mayor to express my desire to make this event truly special—a way to give back to the community and support the resilient people of Tampa Bay!"
I encourage you to help us make this a great day by making a donating at awakeco.org, all proceeds will go directly to those affected by the hurricanes.
"I was thrilled that Cliff Scott entrusted me with finding an artist who would excite the community, and now we get to show support for the hurricane victims. This has become an even greater honor because so many people need their spirits lifted during this time of crisis," said A&R Director, Enrique Merced.
This unforgettable day will also feature a lineup of other powerful performances, ensuring a diverse musical experience for all attendees. The atmosphere will be further energized by WildBabs, the voice of Wild 94.1, The Bay's Party Station, who will host the event.
Free Tickets Available Now!
Social Media:
Instagram - Xciteofficial
Facebook - Xcite Officials
X - Xcite678700
TikTok - Xciteofficial
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: 1701 N. Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602 – in front of Armature Works on the Riverwalk
Host: WildBabs from Wild 94.1, The Bay's Party Station
Free Tickets: Available on Eventbrite TUMF.EVENTBRITE.COM or through the nonprofit Awake Coalition at www.awakeco.org.
Media Contact
Enrique Mercrd, Xcite Entertainment, 1 3522239542, [email protected]
SOURCE Xcite Entertainment
Share this article