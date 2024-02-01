Tampa's Gasparilla Music Fest Releases Schedule and Set Times

The fest will feature over 50 bands performing on 4 stages at its new home in the sprawling Julian B Lane Riverfront Park. Post this

Saturday kicks off with the joyous sounds of the Mt Zion Gospel Choir and proceeds with a wide variety of bands from across the country and the bay area culminating in a headlining set from Young the Giant. Other Saturday favorites include Coin, Trevor Hall and Beach Weather along with some New Orleans funk from the Rebirth Brass Band and The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. who will be bringing the carnival to Tampa. The festival is also paying its respect to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop on Saturday night with performances from legendary trailblazers Goodie Mob and Digable Planets.

The festival closes out Sunday on a high note with the incomparable Lake Street Dive. The day will also feature the Grammy award winning blues star Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and progressive bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band. Other notable performances on Sunday include Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes featuring Tampa Bay's innovative rhythm section the Galbraith sisters, Allman Brother's tribute band and supergroup Steeln' Peaches, and a special performance by Roosevelt Collier's GMF Allstar Band which will feature members of Yonder Mountain String Band, Christone "KINGFISH" Ingram, Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes, Steeln' Peaches, Electric Kif, and more.

The Gasparilla Music Festival weekend will be packed with loads of other entertainment and pop up performances including a unique Silent Disco presented by Adams Homes Friday and Saturday nights and an eclectic mix of artisans, fashionistas and craft cocktails in its Roberts City Village. And on Sunday from 1pm-4pm, the festival is bringing back its Kids Fest presented by Muma Children's Hospital at TGH with FREE admission to kids 12 and under and will include a set from DJ Kitty along with an instrument petting zoo, tie dye shirt making and other family friendly activities.

More information including all of the set times can be found at GasparillaMusic.com or by downloading the 2024 Gasparilla Music Festival app on iTunes and Google Play.

About Gasparilla Music Festival:

GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. Proceeds from the annual festival benefit youth music education and local professional musicians, and the organization works year round providing music instruments to Title 1 schools in the Tampa Bay area. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Nas, Billy Strings, The Revivalists, Gary Clark Jr, Modest Mouse, Cage the Elephant and hundreds more. The foundation receives support from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. It is also supported by its sponsors and its Higher Ground members (www.gmfhigherground.com).

[email protected], www.gasparillamusic.com

