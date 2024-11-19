Tampa's Scott and Kathy Fink Donate $5 Million to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

"As philanthropists, my wife and I believe there's simply no greater impact we can make than to invest in a child's life." said Scott. "It is an investment in family, community and an entire region." Post this

"As philanthropists, my wife and I believe there's simply no greater impact we can make than to invest in a child's life." said Scott. "It is an investment in family, community and an entire region."

As a local business leader, Scott first became involved with St. Joseph's Children's Hospital through his leadership of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a national charitable organization committed to funding research to eradicate pediatric cancer. Also, as proud parents of five children, Scott and Kathy have a deeply personal connection to the hospital. That connection grew soon after their youngest son, David, became a regular patient at 8 years old, due to his diagnosis of Crohn's disease, a chronic condition treated with ongoing medical infusions.

"The medical team at St. Joseph's – the doctors, nurses, techs and support staff – all work together and made a trying time in our family's lives far less difficult," said Kathy.

BayCare recently revealed plans to build a new, dedicated facility for the children's hospital, which currently shares some common spaces with St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Women's Hospital. By building a new facility, Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's will be able to further evolve specialty care and research dedicated to children's health as the hospital's patient numbers and community needs continue to grow.

"We are immensely grateful for Scott and Kathy Fink's $5 million gift to the new facility's Day Hospital, which will be named after the Fink family in recognition of their generosity, and thank them for their impressive leadership and unwavering dedication to St. Joseph's over the years," said Kate Sawa, president of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Together, with families like the Finks, our community is building an even stronger commitment to our youngest generation to ensure they will have the absolute best critical pediatric services, research and medical innovation available – right here in our backyard."

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation inspires the community to engage in philanthropic opportunities to invest in the unique brand of care found at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Community support for St. Joseph's reflects the trust and reliance generations of patients and their families have had with us, preserving our rich tradition of compassionate care while fueling innovation and medical excellence. To learn more, please visit give2stjoeskids.org.

Media:

Video, including interview and b-roll, can be downloaded from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lDpi5yHDggkmXfLfYoQmo4iO477eEAdP?usp=sharing.

Media Contact

Ashley Ozols-Thomas, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation, 1 561-714-8876, [email protected], give2stjoeskids.org

SOURCE St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation