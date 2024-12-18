Tamy Bobbitt Named Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale and La Grange Offices

Tamy Bobbitt was named Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale and La Grange Offices.

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that Tamy Bobbitt has been named Managing Broker of the firm's Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale and La Grange offices. Tamy has served as the Director of Business Development West Region and Assistant Managing Broker of Downers Grove, Hinsdale and La Grange. She joined the firm in 2020.

Glass, said, "Tamy has done an exceptional job supporting agents in our west suburban offices for years and I'm excited for her to step into the Managing Broker role. She is one of the most positive, encouraging and motivating people I have ever met, and a savvy, driven businessperson with her hand on the pulse of the west suburban real estate market. Tamy's combination of unbridled enthusiasm and industry expertise are a winning formula for success, ensuring our agents achieve their personal best and have fun while doing so."

Tamy is a past president of the West Suburban Women's Council of REALTORS®. As a licensed managing broker, she has mentored agents, sharing her knowledge and keys to success freely. Prior to joining BHHS Chicago, Tamy was Vice President of Brokerage Services and a Broker Associate for @Properties. She has also served as Assistant Manager of the Downers Grove office of Baird & Warner and was a corporate trainer for Luxury Portfolio International. Tamy is an influential business strategist with over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry in addition to brand recognition and strategic growth and productivity in core services. She is an advocate for positive communication and devoted team member with a passion for success in life!

Prior to becoming a real estate broker, Tamy enjoyed a career in the corporate sector. She believes in giving back to the community through office initiatives with the FISH Pantry, coat drives and Toys For Tots. She also lends her time to The Sunshine Kids, a national philanthropic organization that supports children undergoing cancer treatment. In her free time, Tamy enjoys cooking, gardening and traveling with family and friends.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

