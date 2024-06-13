Tan Delta expands in AMEA with Craig Baker Dubai appointment

"Craig joins us at a uniquely exciting time in our development" Chris Greenwood, Tan Delta Systems' CEO Post this

Craig is excited by the challenge and the opportunity presented by the new role: "I'm looking forward to the chance to bring such an innovative new product to my network of customers and contribute to Tan Delta's ambitious expansion plans," said Craig.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Craig joins us at a uniquely exciting time in our development, with the prospect of making a significant contribution to our global expansion strategy. His experience and knowledge of the Middle East markets are second to none and we look forward to seeing the fruits of his labours - with several new distributors and customers already in the pipeline."

Craig hails from the UK originally, being a native of Nottingham, however he relocated to the Middle East almost 20 years ago and has never looked back. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, football and cycling.

Tan Delta technology can save customers up to 50% on oil usage; reduce their maintenance costs; increase efficiencies; help them move towards net zero and harness Industry 4.0. ROI is usually achieved in fewer than six months in the vast majority of applications across all sectors and territories.

