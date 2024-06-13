Tan Delta expands in AMEA with Craig Baker Dubai appointment

Tan Delta Systems, the global leader in real-time oil condition monitoring sensors and systems, announces the appointment of Craig Baker as Business Development Director.
SHEFFIELD, England, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tan Delta Systems, the global leader in real-time oil condition monitoring sensors and systems, announces the appointment of Craig Baker as Business Development Director. Craig has a wealth of experience in Business Development and joins Tan Delta from Aggreko Energy Services, where he was Head of Sales, AMEA.
Based in Dubai, he takes charge of the AMEA region for Tan Delta, with a particular focus and interest in the Oil and Gas, Mining and Marine sectors. He will be responsible for developing new markets, growing volume sales, and building strategic partnerships with key major accounts. Tan Delta's AI sensor technology is proven beyond doubt, having delivered consistently outstanding results globally in a wide range of industries and applications – including the most extreme environments.
Craig is excited by the challenge and the opportunity presented by the new role: "I'm looking forward to the chance to bring such an innovative new product to my network of customers and contribute to Tan Delta's ambitious expansion plans," said Craig.
Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Craig joins us at a uniquely exciting time in our development, with the prospect of making a significant contribution to our global expansion strategy. His experience and knowledge of the Middle East markets are second to none and we look forward to seeing the fruits of his labours - with several new distributors and customers already in the pipeline."
Craig hails from the UK originally, being a native of Nottingham, however he relocated to the Middle East almost 20 years ago and has never looked back. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, football and cycling.
Tan Delta technology can save customers up to 50% on oil usage; reduce their maintenance costs; increase efficiencies; help them move towards net zero and harness Industry 4.0. ROI is usually achieved in fewer than six months in the vast majority of applications across all sectors and territories.
For further information on Tan Delta, visit www.tandeltasystems.com or email [email protected]
Media contact
Jon Gardner
Marketing Manager
Tan Delta Systems
+44 (0) 845 094 8710
SOURCE Tan Delta Systems PLC
Share this article