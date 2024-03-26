Tan Delta Systems announces global strategic partnership with Senzit

"There is terrific synergy between Senzit and Tan Delta and we're delighted to partner with them on what we're sure will be a mutually beneficial journey." Post this

Tan Delta sensor technology has proven to save a plethora of global industrial sectors and applications between 30% and 50% on oil usage, reduce costly unplanned maintenance and help customers reach their ESG targets. The strategic partnership between Tan Delta and Senzit enables the active monitoring of the vast majority of industrial consumables (both filters and fluids), delivering Maintenance 4.0. Specific data points are now available for 80% of consumables in scope for Tier 1 Tier 2 preventative maintenance cycles.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "There is terrific synergy between Senzit and Tan Delta and we're delighted to partner with them on what we're sure will be a mutually beneficial journey. Our unique FSH™ technology delivers real-time insights into oil quality to a molecular level, enabling customers to safely maximise oil change intervals and plan maintenance regimes in an unprecedented way. Our solution is unrivalled and sits incredibly well within the portfolio of established integrators like Senzit - who have an enviable customer base in markets where we already know our technology works and can add real value." This powerful collaboration empowers customers to safely reduce Opex and unplanned downtime, delivering tangible business benefits. There is no other comparable solution on the market, giving Senzit and Tan Delta customers a clear advantage.

Karthik Rau, CEO of Senzit, said: "We're excited to add Tan Delta technology to our portfolio as part of our overall mission to save fleet operators time and money, while championing ESG principles through our digital predictive maintenance platform. We aim to provide sustainable solutions by creating a digital ecosystem that supports healthy environments for assets and people. Focussing on empowering businesses to increase uptime and reduce organisational waste, the addition of Tan Delta sensor technology merely serves to further strengthen our offering. We're looking forward to developing the Tan Delta partnership in the coming months and years."

www.tandeltasystems.com and www.senzit.io

Notes to editors

About Tan Delta

Tan Delta technology is proven to safely extend OEM recommended oil change intervals by up to 100%, in a multitude of applications from mining to shipping, energy to automotive, food processing to utilities. It helps reduce customers' carbon footprint and operating costs, while providing real time predictive maintenance data which reduces both costly downtime and a historical reliance on lab tests.

About Senzit

Senzit epitomises responsible innovation in the fleet industry. Its platform elevates operational safety and efficiency by shifting from preventive to predictive maintenance, embodying a forward-looking governance model. This proactive strategy underscores Senzit's dedication to not only industry leadership, but also the safety and well-being of operators, stakeholders, and community members.

Environmental Stewardship

Senzit champions ESG principles through its digital predictive maintenance platform, promoting environmental stewardship by enhancing the longevity of heavy-duty equipment while curbing emissions. Its real-time filter monitoring advances resource efficiency, aligning with key environmental goals by curbing excess waste and lessening ecological impacts. Tan Delta Systems has similar core values and proactively subscribes to ESG principles, too. It is an active member of two highly respected trade associations in the Bioenergy sector, for example, where it's helping green energy generators operate in even greener ways.

Media contact (Tan Delta Systems PLC) Media contact (Senzit Inc.)

Jon Gardner Chris Scott

Marketing Manager Chief Operating Officer

Tan Delta Systems PLC Senzit Inc.

T: +44 (0) 845 094 8710 T: +1 919.673.3564

E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jon Gardner, Tan Delta Systems PLC, 44 0845 094 8710, [email protected], www.tandeltasystems.com

SOURCE Tan Delta Systems PLC