Tan Delta Systems launches global Mining sector offering

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tan Delta Systems, the leading global manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, announces the launch of its Mining & Mineral Processing sector offering.

Tan Delta sensor technology has proven to save a plethora of global industrial sectors and applications between 30% and 50% on oil usage. Its SENSE technology predicts oil-related machine failures before they happen, reduces costly unplanned maintenance, saves oil and helps customers reach their ESG targets. Tan Delta has had a presence in the Mining & Mineral sector for some years and is now pressing ahead with the launch of its Mining and Mineral Processing sector-specific offering – one of its top eight target global sectors.

Tan Delta's off-highway monitoring system helps you to cut oil consumption and maintenance costs by up to 30%. Planned and unplanned downtime are a significant proportion of operational costs for a mine, and avoiding breakdowns is especially critical when operating remote or unmanned assets. OEMs cautiously prescribe aggressive maintenance schedules that ignore the actual equipment status and result in significant unnecessary maintenance and oil wastage. Tan Delta's mining and mineral processing monitoring solution uses advanced real time oil analysis to tell you the actual status of your oil and thus when equipment maintenance is really needed; instantly optimising maintenance programmes, whilst maintaining engine reliability and continuous oversight.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems PLC, said: "We have always known our SENSE technology can add substantial value to the Mining & Mineral Processing sectors. We now have enough data from customer installations over a significant time period to confidently state that our technology works. It will deliver ROI in just a few months in the vast majority of - if not all – Mining and Mineral Processing applications."

Case Study Summary

Customer

A large open-pit copper mining operation in the United States, with 60 trucks, 10 shovels, and 15 auxiliary units, mining over 20,000 tonnes per day.

Problem

Downtime of a dump truck can cost up to $1000 per hour. Rigid service intervals cause excessive routine downtime and miss early warning signs for breakdowns. The operator must minimise maintenance costs whilst maintaining or even increasing reliability.

Solution

Each fleet unit is easily retrofitted with a SENSE-3 kit, transmitting real-time data on oil condition. Our sensors can individually track the engine, gearbox and hydraulic oil systems, with the data sent via WiFi or 4G to be monitored by the maintenance team. They are informed when to undertake servicing based on actual equipment need instead of operating arbitrary schedules.

Result

Changing to a condition-based maintenance schedule using Tan Delta has enabled the service interval to be increased from 500hrs to 678 hours, resulting in a 26% reduction in maintenance costs and oil consumption. The operator experiences fewer unexpected breakdowns as the Tan Delta system will detect any equipment anomalies or contamination before damage, enabling preventative maintenance.

"We are already working with some of the world's most respected OEMs as well as VARs and end users. We are now in the process of launching our new OEM and VAR loyalty discount programmes, and look forward to receiving enquiries from the Mining and Mineral Processing community. We are particularly interested in hearing from OEMs or any operators in this sector with a strong existing commercial footprint, looking to add value with our globally proven technology," Chris Greenwood concluded.

The bedrock of Tan Delta's Mining and Mineral Processing sector-specific offering is the SENSE 3 Gateway.

SENSE-3 is a scalable data monitoring & analysis solution giving you access to both live and historic data using any online M2M/IoT monitoring system, such as Tan Delta Online. Consisting of an IoT Gateway, mounted with Tan Delta's modular Gateway Hub system to form 1 single small footprint unit, the SENSE-3 Gateway Kit allows up to 3x OQSx-G2 sensors to be connected out of the box, with the option to upgrade the system to 16x sensors by connecting multiple Gateway Hubs (sold separately) to the SENSE-3 unit, therefore catering for large multi-asset systems where timing of maintenance intervals is crucial.

SENSE-3 enables data transmission using a variety of methods depending upon location and network availability. These include Cellular, WiFi and Ethernet.

SYSTEM INTEGRATION - Supports up to 3 sensors out of the box, and up to 16 by purchasing modular upgrades. Sensor Cables (Cable SH, sold separately) come in a variety of lengths to ensure easy installation, integration and operation.

CONNECTIVITY TO TD-ONLINE - A data hub and dashboard view of monitored assets and alerts you to developing issues prior to any equipment damage or lost production. The interface is similar across desktop/tablet/smartphone views for ease of use.

SIMPLE TO DEPLOY - Allowing quick and simple installation on any piece of equipment, whether brand new or being installed as part of a retrofit.

INDUSTRIAL QUALITY - IP67 rated, suitable for installation in any harsh commercial or industrial environment.

INDEPENDENTLY TESTED

MONITOR ALL SITE ASSETS - The modular gateway system allows you to view the health status and location of your entire fleet of assets at the click of a button.

REDUCE BREAKDOWNS AND DAMAGE - Improve efficiency and extend the life of your equipment by ensuring optimal oil condition and reliable early detection of potential issues before wear particles are present and damage occurs.

EXTEND OIL DRAIN INTERVALS - Safely extend oil life and drain intervals by monitoring real-time degradation and conduct maintenance when there is actual need, rather than on an 'hours run' basis.

Visit: https://www.tandeltasystems.com/mining-and-mineral-processing/

Media Contact

Jon Gardner, Tan Delta Systems PLC, 44 08450948710, [email protected]

