Tan Delta Systems offers to help global industry save over 12 billion litres of oil a year

SHEFFIELD, England, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the new year approaches, Tan Delta Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, is offering to help global industry save around 12 billion litres of oil per year – by simply deploying existing technology. With a return on investment of just a few months, advanced real time oil analysis technology – if deployed globally – could reduce oil usage in industrial lubrication applications by 30% and reduce CO2 emissions by 35.7 million tons every year. That's the equivalent of removing 1.5 million cars from the road.

Oil used for lubrication of machines, from ships, planes and cranes to robots, generators, trucks and cars – electric cars included – consume over 40 billion litres of oil each and every year. Most is thrown away or recycled well before the end of its useful life, resulting in huge waste and unnecessary consumption. Studies show that typically, oil is changed with 30% of its productive life remaining. New technology in the form of a small sensor enables oil quality to be accurately analysed and tracked in real-time and the perfect change point identified, thus enabling an instant and easy 30% reduction in use and waste.

Without oil in good condition, mechanical parts will quickly seize, causing equipment failure, damage, and expensive downtime – poor lubrication will also increase emissions. The average dump truck has 100 litres of oil, an excavator 200 litres and an average wind turbine holds up to 600 litres. This goes largely unseen but is a massive contributor to waste and carbon emissions if the oil is being changed well ahead of its useful lifespan.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems, said: "New oils with extended life are contributing towards gradually reducing annual use and carbon emissions, however, unless they are used to the full extent of their life, 30% of these oils are still wasted through premature change intervals. The reason oil is changed too early is because maintenance is normally driven by a fixed time schedule rather than by actual need. Until now, the only reliable way to know the real condition of oil in machinery was to take a sample and send it off to a lab for analysis – a process that is expensive and time consuming – or by using very expensive industrial sensor and filter systems. As such, 99.9% of equipment globally has oil changed based upon time schedules, resulting in around 30% waste that can easily be eliminated."

Tan Delta's SENSE-2 technology is plug-and-play and accurately identifies when oil reaches the end of its life, superseding traditional time-based maintenance schedules which can result in oil being discarded prematurely with the potential of wasting up to 50 per cent of its useful life. Visit https://www.tandeltasystems.com/products/oqd-express-kit/

