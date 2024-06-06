Tan Delta Systems signs prestigious Armed Forces Covenant

"We understand that the transferrable skills learnt and applied in the military are extremely valuable in business." Post this

Tan Delta Systems' CEO, Chris Greenwood, said: "Joining the Armed Forces Covenant is not only a positive symbolic gesture; it is a tangible step towards acknowledging the enormous sacrifices made by our military personnel. It is a commitment to fostering an environment where veterans and active-duty members can access employment opportunities on a level playing field. He added: "We believe it is our duty as an employer to seek out the relevant skills that forces personnel may have, rather than assume that because their previous role was 'x' and the job is 'y' that they would not be a good fit. Our experience of working with Forces' and ex-Forces' personnel so far suggests that most will rise to any challenge if given the opportunity."

While Tan Delta is an engineering technology firm, the company's rapid global expansion plans may align well with needs of the armed forces community in the future. "It is not just those from an engineering and technology background that we will need. We understand that the transferrable skills learnt and applied in the military are extremely valuable in business. Not to mention the attributes that are a pre-requisite for those serving in the armed forces – namely reliability, dedication, commitment, work ethic and team work among other personal traits. These fundamental characteristics tend to be a 'given' with the vast majority of armed forces' personnel, serving individuals well in a broad range of roles," Chris Greenwood concluded.

Smart AI sensors powered by Tan Delta are deployed all over the world, from biogas plants to ships and mines, from the battlefield to manufacturing plants and diesel locomotives – anywhere industrial oil is used to lubricate. For further information, visit: www.tandeltasystems.com

Pictured: Tan Delta Systems' CEO Chris Greenwood (centre), flanked by Tan Delta employees Richard Vahter, David O'Brien and Simon Carter.

Notes to editors - Tan Delta employees' Armed Forces experience

Wing Commander Richard J Vahter RAFAC – is Officer Commanding Staffordshire Wing of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Warrant Officer David O'Brien RAFAC – is Squadron Adjutant 230 (Congleton) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Alongside their day-to-day roles and duties for Tan Delta, both are involved as Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers (CFAVs) with a long history within the organisation. Wg Cdr Vahter is currently in charge of 23 community-based Squadrons across Staffordshire, Derbyshire and the West Midlands areas, who deliver training to young people between the ages of 12 and 20 that will be useful to future careers both in the military and civil sectors. WO O'Brien has been involved for a number of years as a senior non-commissioned officer, responsible for delivering training and also administering for unique opportunities for cadets and adult staff around Congleton and the wider area. B1 Driver Lance Corporal Simon Carter served in the Royal Corps of Transport from 1983 – 1992.

About Tan Delta

Tan Delta technology is proven to safely extend OEM recommended oil change intervals by up to 100%, in a multitude of applications from mining to shipping, energy to automotive, food processing to utilities. It helps reduce customers' carbon footprint and operating costs, while providing real time predictive maintenance data which reduces both costly downtime and a historical reliance on lab tests.

