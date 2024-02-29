Tan Delta Systems welcomes DAPONA to its global distributor programme

"Our technology detects minute oil composition changes at a molecular level, offering predictive maintenance data and making our overall solution unique. It has been proven to deliver a return on investment in just a few months. I'm delighted to welcome DAPONA to the Tan Delta stable." Post this

DAPONA has already partnered with Tan Delta on an installation at a biogas plant in Germany, and sees huge potential to integrate Tan Delta's oil condition monitoring solutions alongside its various other plant efficiency monitoring technologies. At the biogas plant in Germany, the twin biogas engines - used to generate green electricity - are now benefitting from a 100% extension of the OEM recommended oil change intervals, saving the customer around EUR 3,000 per year per engine on oil use alone.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Our SENSE real-time monitoring detects minute oil composition changes at a molecular level, offering predictive maintenance data and making our overall solution unique. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any existing equipment in any application and is configurable to any oil type. Our technology has been proven to deliver a return on investment in just a few months. DAPONA is a highly respected monitoring technology integrator and has an impressive customer footprint in Europe. It too sees the Bioenergy sector and biogas plants in particular as a huge opportunity – so it makes total sense for us to join forces and I'm delighted to welcome DAPONA to the Tan Delta stable."

Alexander Fritz, CTO of DAPONA AG, said: "We're incredibly excited to become a Tan Delta distributor and add the company's world leading SENSE oil condition monitoring technology to our IoT- based efficiency and risk management solution. This unbeatable joint offering enables us to provide a solution in the biogas and other specific markets, to improve overall efficiency and manage risks. We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Tan Delta further in the future."

About Tan Delta

Tan Delta technology is proven to extend OEM recommended oil change intervals by up to 100% in a multitude of applications from mining to shipping, energy to automotive, food processing to utilities. It helps reduce customers' carbon footprint and operating costs, while providing real time predictive maintenance data which reduces both costly downtime and a historical reliance on lab tests.

SENSE is plug-and-play and accurately identifies when oil reaches the end of its life, superseding traditional time-based maintenance schedules which can result in oil being discarded prematurely with the potential of wasting up to 50 per cent of its useful life. For a copy of case studies, or for more information on Tan Delta's SENSE Kits and how it can benefit your business, visit https://www.tandeltasystems.com/bioenergy/ or email [email protected]

