Tan Delta tees up new VP of Business Development in North America

Commenting on his appointment, Nick said: "Our offer is to improve customers' equipment reliability, reducing oil usage and their carbon footprint. That's a pretty amazing offer and I was delighted to take up the opportunity to represent Tan Delta in North America. The technology is unrivalled and I'm looking to bring my US and Canada territory knowledge to the table, helping Tan Delta rapidly scale its market presence."

In his spare time, Nick was previously a caddy at the prestigious Augusta National in Augusta, GA. He's a very decent golfer himself and likes to work on his game – and still occasionally caddies when time allows.

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Nick joins us at an incredibly exciting time and has all the attributes and experience to do well at Tan Delta. He is our first of several global new business appointments. We are initially also recruiting in the Middle East/Asia and Europe, as we look to scale our proven technology, saving customers money while helping them reduce oil usage and improve maintenance regimes and overall business efficiency."

In one power generation operation in Europe, annual operating costs have been reduced by £20,500 thanks to the implementation of Tan Delta's sensors as part of the site's condition based oil monitoring programme. In a biogas plant in Europe, annual savings of EUR 3,000 per engine have been achieved by using Tan Delta technology to increase oil change intervals from 400 hours to 800 hours, with a realistic target of only changing oil every 1000 hours in the future.

