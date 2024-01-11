Tan Delta tees up new VP of Business Development in North America

Tan Delta Systems, the global disruptor in real-time oil quality monitoring, announces the appointment of Nick LaBar as VP of Business Development for North America.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tan Delta Systems, the global disruptor in real-time oil quality monitoring, announces the appointment of Nick LaBar as VP of Business Development for North America. Nick will cover the whole of the USA and Canada territories for Tan Delta, with a focus on all industry sectors including Marine; Mining; Power Generation; and Off-highway equipment.
Tan Delta's sensor technology is now proven beyond doubt, after hundreds of beta deployments in a plethora of industries and applications around the world. Nick joins Tan Delta from a relevant sales role in the engineering sector, where he implemented cost saving initiatives bringing more equipment reliability, reducing downtime and maintenance costs for customers. This experience will serve him well at Tan Delta. Nick has a Bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University, grew up in Bristol, TN and now resides in Tampa, FL.
Commenting on his appointment, Nick said: "Our offer is to improve customers' equipment reliability, reducing oil usage and their carbon footprint. That's a pretty amazing offer and I was delighted to take up the opportunity to represent Tan Delta in North America. The technology is unrivalled and I'm looking to bring my US and Canada territory knowledge to the table, helping Tan Delta rapidly scale its market presence."
In his spare time, Nick was previously a caddy at the prestigious Augusta National in Augusta, GA. He's a very decent golfer himself and likes to work on his game – and still occasionally caddies when time allows.
Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Nick joins us at an incredibly exciting time and has all the attributes and experience to do well at Tan Delta. He is our first of several global new business appointments. We are initially also recruiting in the Middle East/Asia and Europe, as we look to scale our proven technology, saving customers money while helping them reduce oil usage and improve maintenance regimes and overall business efficiency."
For further information on Tan Delta, visit www.tandeltasystems.com or email [email protected]
Tan Delta Case study examples
In one power generation operation in Europe, annual operating costs have been reduced by £20,500 thanks to the implementation of Tan Delta's sensors as part of the site's condition based oil monitoring programme. In a biogas plant in Europe, annual savings of EUR 3,000 per engine have been achieved by using Tan Delta technology to increase oil change intervals from 400 hours to 800 hours, with a realistic target of only changing oil every 1000 hours in the future.
