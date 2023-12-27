Tan Delta's new technology launched for global power generation and renewables sectors

"Our SENSE-2 real-time monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics to detect any issues before damage occurs.." Post this

Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Our SENSE-2 real-time monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics to detect any issues before damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in equipment performance early. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any existing equipment in any application, and is configurable to any oil type. Accurate real-time monitoring of the oil condition to molecular level is what sets it apart, detecting minute molecular changes that can indicate wear, contamination or likely future equipment failure."

For more information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://www.tandeltasystems.com/products/oqd-express-kit/

Notes to Editors

For a copy of case studies, or for more

information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and how it can benefit your business, visit https://www.tandeltasystems.com/products/oqd-express-kit/ or email [email protected]

Media contact

Jon Gardner

Marketing Manager

Tan Delta Systems

+44 (0) 845 094 8710

Out of hours:

(Normal working hours Mon-Fri 08:30-17:00 UK time)

+44 (0) 7930 697773

Media Contact

Jon Gardner, Tan Delta Systems plc, 44 (0) 8450948710, [email protected], www.tandeltasystems.com

SOURCE Tan Delta Systems plc