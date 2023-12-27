Tan Delta's new technology launched for global power generation and renewables sectors

Tan Delta Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, announces the global launch of its innovative SENSE-2 technology for the power generation and renewables sector. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data about machine oil quality to prevent catastrophic failure, extend oil change intervals and provide live data insights on likely problems with the oil or equipment, before problems or damage occurs.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tan Delta Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, announces the global launch of its innovative SENSE-2 technology for the power generation and renewables sector. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data about machine oil quality to prevent catastrophic failure, extend oil change intervals and provide live data insights on likely problems with the oil or equipment, before problems or damage occurs.
Tan Delta's technology is now proven beyond doubt, after hundreds of beta deployments in a plethora of industries and applications around the world. Power generation and renewables operators in particular are reporting exceptional results from Tan Delta's installations. For example, in one power generation operation in Europe, annual operating costs have been reduced by £20,500 thanks to the implementation of Tan Delta's sensors as part of the site's condition based oil monitoring programme. In a biogas plant in Europe, annual savings of EUR 3,000 per engine have been achieved by using Tan Delta technology to increase oil change intervals from 400 hours to 800 hours, with a realistic target of only changing oil every 1000 hours in the future.
Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Our SENSE-2 real-time monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics to detect any issues before damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in equipment performance early. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any existing equipment in any application, and is configurable to any oil type. Accurate real-time monitoring of the oil condition to molecular level is what sets it apart, detecting minute molecular changes that can indicate wear, contamination or likely future equipment failure."
