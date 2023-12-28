Tan Delta's new technology set to increase global wind turbine sector efficiencies

"Accurate real-time monitoring of the oil condition to molecular level is what sets it apart, detecting minute molecular changes that can indicate wear, contamination or likely future equipment failure." Post this

Catastrophic gearbox failures can be prevented in most cases using Tan Delta's data insights; around 5% of turbines per year currently suffer catastrophic gearbox failures at a cost of approximately £300,000 per failure. Furthermore, tests have shown that turbines using Tan Delta technology can expect to see a 0.5% increase in annual power output over the life of the turbine, due to reduced wear thanks to optimal gear box efficiency.

As the demand for sustainable energy sources continues to increase, the efficiency of wind turbine maintenance is under the spotlight with the single biggest source of unplanned maintenance being the gearbox, which is susceptible to moisture contamination. Almost 80 per cent of gearbox failures are caused by bearing water, which is often accelerated due to poor oil quality management. Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems, said: "Our SENSE-2 real-time monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics to detect any issues before damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in equipment performance early. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any existing equipment in any application, and is configurable to any oil type. Accurate real-time monitoring of the oil condition to molecular level is what sets it apart, detecting minute molecular changes that can indicate wear, contamination or likely future equipment failure."

The SENSE-2 Display Kit is quickly and easily installed on any wind turbine gearbox and will continuously monitor the real-time quality of the oil with the molecular analysis taking place every few seconds. Data can be displayed locally, integrated with an existing telematics system, or streamed directly to the Tan Delta online portal.

The OQSx-G2 oil quality sensor within the SENSE-2 kit is also available as a Mobile Oil Tester (MOT) Kit, created with workshops and mobile maintenance teams in mind. Any oil from any equipment can be sampled and tested simply and easily on-site in seconds. The sensor is used in conjunction with the MOT software, which operates on any Windows-based laptop, tablet or PC. Users simply install the MOT app, connect it to the sensor, collect the sample in one of the bottles provided and follow the steps in the software to test the sample.

For more information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://www.tandeltasystems.com/products/oqd-express-kit/

