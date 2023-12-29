Tan Delta's new technology set to keep global rail engineering industry on track in 2024

Tan Delta Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, announces the global launch of its innovative SENSE-2 technology for the railway engineering sector. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data about machine oil quality to optimise maintenance, reduce operating costs and practically eliminate catastrophic gearbox failures.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tan Delta Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, announces the global launch of its innovative SENSE-2 technology for the railway engineering sector. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data about machine oil quality to optimise maintenance, reduce operating costs and practically eliminate catastrophic gearbox failures.
Tan Delta's technology is now proven beyond doubt, after hundreds of beta deployments in a plethora of industries and applications around the world. Rail operators in particular are reporting exceptional results from Tan Delta's installations. For example, in one fleet of European diesel electric locomotives, Tan Delta sensors were fitted to the main engine oil filters and data streamed to locally fitted Tan Delta display units. Oil consumption was reduced by 21%. Service intervals were significantly extended and costs reduced due to improved need-based scheduling.
Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems, said, "Our SENSE-2 real-time monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics to detect issues before damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in oil and equipment condition early. It can be easily fitted to any existing equipment in any railway application, and is configurable to any oil type."
Traditional oil analysis methods are expensive and impractical in railway engineering, making SENSE-2 a game-changer. The system ensures access to superior quality information in an easy-to-use format, preventing excessive wear of components, resulting in increased productivity and reduced machine downtime and maintenance costs.
"In the realm of railway engineering, SENSE-2's capacity to extend maintenance intervals by monitoring equipment condition in real-time is transformative. It shifts the focus from time-based scheduling to addressing the actual needs of the equipment. This not only enhances sustainability goals by reducing oil consumption by approximately 30% per annum, but also extends parts' life and prolongs the viability of equipment," added Chris.
The SENSE-2 kit includes the OQSx-G2 oil quality sensor, which is also available as a Mobile Oil Tester (MOT) kit, specifically designed for workshops and mobile maintenance teams.
The MOT kit enables quick and easy on-site testing of oil from any equipment. Users can simply install the MOT app on any Windows-based laptop, tablet, or PC, connect it to the sensor, collect the sample, and follow the steps in the software to test the sample.
For more information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and Tan Delta's MOT kit and how they can elevate your railway engineering operations, please visit: https://www.tandeltasystems.com/products/oqd-express-kit/
