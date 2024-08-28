Tandem Repeat & ARCTOS Technology Solutions to Advance Textile Manufacturing with $1.5M DOD Award

"We are thrilled to receive this support from the Department of Defense. This investment will enable us to increase our production from pilot scale of 500 kg to commercial scale of 1,000 metric tons and meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance materials." said Dr. Melik Demirel. Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this support from the Department of Defense," said Dr. Melik Demirel, Huck Endowed Chair Professor at Penn State University and co-founder of Tandem Repeat alongside Dr. Gözde Şenel-Ayaz, CEO, and Dr. Benjamin Allen, CTO. "This investment will enable us to increase our production from pilot scale of 500 kg to commercial scale of 1,000 metric tons and meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance materials. Our fibers reduce environmental impact while providing superior performance characteristics essential for civilian and defense applications."

Tandem Repeat's technology addresses significant environmental challenges posed by traditional synthetic fibers like polyester, which are associated with microfiber pollution and high energy demands. Tandem Repeat aims to mitigate these issues by developing bio-based alternatives and contributing to a more sustainable industry with PFAS-free textiles.

The DoD's investment aligns with its broader strategy to enhance the domestic industrial base through biomanufacturing in key areas, including fabrication, firepower, fitness, food, and fuel. Tandem Repeat's project will specifically focus on the fabrication sector, developing advanced fibers and textiles that meet the stringent requirements of military applications. This initiative also supports the DoD's mission to protect America's interests and capabilities to produce essential materials domestically in the face of challenges posed by natural disasters, wars, and the effects of climate change.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Tandem Repeat's bio-based fibers offer several performance advantages over traditional materials, including enhanced strength, durability, and adaptability to various conditions. These characteristics make them ideal for multiple applications, from military uniforms to advanced composite materials.

"We are proud to work with Tandem Repeat to contribute to the DoD's mission of building resilient and secure supply chains," said Kent J. Smith, Director of Biotechnology Programs at ARCTOS. "We aim to develop and position novel biotechnologies for defense applications while promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, our work aims to ensure that critical material production remains secure and reliable in the face of increasing global challenges."

About Tandem Repeat: Tandem Repeat, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops sustainable, high-performance fibers and textiles from proteins discovered in squids. By leveraging natural materials, Tandem Repeat aims to revolutionize the textile industry and provide environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional synthetic fibers. For more information, visit https://tandemrepeat.com/.

About ARCTOS: For more than 60 years, ARCTOS Technology Solutions, LLC, and its legacy firms have provided science, engineering, and program management support in the development of defense-based innovations in advanced materials, smart manufacturing, propulsion and flight technologies, flight safety analysis, and digital engineering. For more information, visit https://arctos-us.com/.

Please find additional images of Tandem Repeat's products here.

General Inquires: [email protected]

Media & Press: [email protected]

Distribution & Partnership: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

Media Contact

Andy Bass, Tandem Repeat, 1 484 381 0504, [email protected], www.tandemrepeat.com

SOURCE Tandem Repeat