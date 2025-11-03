TANDEM REPEAT TECHNOLOGIES UNLOCKS SCALABLE PATH TO ZERO-IMPACT TEXTILES: Biomanufacturing Platform Addresses Global Food Security Crisis

Sustainable biomanufactured textiles are produced by Tandem Repeat Technologies.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc. (Tandem), a leader in advanced protein fiber biomanufacturing, today announced a major publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), validating the global impact of its proprietary technology. The study confirms that scaling the biomanufacturing of Tandem's protein fibers can effectively decouple textile production from agricultural land use, directly supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

This study shows that the global textile industry, which currently depends heavily on land-intensive crops, exerts enormous pressure on arable land needed for food production. Tandem's technology offers a clear solution to this land-use conflict.

Proprietary Fermentation for Performance and Planet

Tandem Repeat Technologies utilizes a biomass fermentation process—similar to those used in the food and beverage industry—to create high-performance protein fibers, including materials analogous to natural wool.

By shifting production into contained, controlled biomanufacturing facilities, Tandem drastically reduces the environmental footprint associated with traditional textile farming. This patented process offers two core advantages:

Premium Performance: The fibers are engineered at a molecular level to deliver superior mechanical strength, durability, and unique functional properties for the apparel, medical, and industrial sectors.

Unprecedented ESG Impact: Scaling this technology has the potential to reallocate millions of acres of farmland back to food cultivation, creating a massive positive social and environmental return on investment.

"This PNAS publication is a powerful validation of our core mission: to commercialize materials that are both better performing and fundamentally sustainable," said Dr. Benjamin Allen, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Melik Demirel, co-founder of Tandem Repeat and Huck Endowed Chair Professor at Penn State, added: "We are not just offering a green alternative; we are offering a mechanism to resolve the direct conflict between fashion and food security. Tandem's platform is ready to deliver high-quality, high-volume fiber with a zero land footprint, representing the future of sustainable manufacturing."

The findings serve as a critical guide for investment in advanced manufacturing, showing that Tandem's fermentation-derived fibers represent one of the most effective strategies for ensuring future textile sustainability while simultaneously achieving vital climate and food security goals.

Other co-authors include Birgit Kosan, Philipp Köhler, Marcus Krieg, Christoph Kindler and Michael Sturm, all with the Thüringisches Institut für Textil- und Kunststoff-Forschung (TITK) e. V. in Germany.

The BioMADE and Defense Industrial Base Consortium supported this work through a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The views and conclusions expressed in this work are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the DoD.

Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company based in Philadelphia, PA, dedicated to developing sustainable, high-performance fibers and textiles from bio-engineered proteins. Tandem Repeat leverages its expertise in genetic sequencing and bio-manufacturing to develop materials for diverse applications, from high-end fashion to military-grade protective textiles. The company is committed to creating a transparent, circular, and sustainable ecosystem for the fashion industry, driving the global shift toward a bio-based, climate-positive future. Its mission is to be the global leader in climate-positive material solutions for the textile, packaging, and construction industries.

