TandemStride Appoints R.J. Briscione as Head of Growth to Expand Medicaid and Post-Injury Recovery Partnerships

"Injury is one of the most common and consequential health events people experience, yet recovery is largely left unsupported once a patient leaves the hospital," said R.J. Briscione. Post this

Each year, millions of Americans survive traumatic injuries, yet the recovery process after discharge remains fragmented and under-supported. This gap contributes to preventable complications, avoidable utilization, and prolonged instability — particularly within Medicaid populations.

TandemStride is building a new category of post-injury recovery infrastructure, combining peer support, community resource navigation, and digital engagement to help patients navigate the months following an injury.

"In healthcare, we've built extraordinary systems to save lives, but far less infrastructure exists to support what happens after hospital discharge," said Matt Kalina, Founder and CEO of TandemStride. "R.J.'s experience at the intersection of Medicaid, social needs, and engagement is directly aligned with the problem we're solving as we expand our partnerships nationwide."

Briscione sees injury recovery as one of the most underdeveloped — and impactful — areas of healthcare.

"Injury is one of the most common and consequential health events people experience, yet recovery is largely left unsupported once a patient leaves the hospital," said R.J. Briscione. "There is a significant opportunity to build modern infrastructure that helps people stay connected, supported, and on track — improving outcomes while reducing avoidable costs."

As Head of Growth, Briscione will focus on expanding TandemStride's partnerships with:

Health plans seeking to address post-injury costs and improve member outcomes

Health systems and trauma centers working to strengthen recovery pathways

National organizations advancing trauma-informed and whole-person care

About TandemStride

TandemStride is a digital health company focused on improving recovery for people who survive traumatic injuries. The company's platform connects survivors with peer support, community resources, and digital recovery tools designed to help them navigate the complex months following hospital discharge. By addressing both clinical and social drivers of recovery, TandemStride aims to improve outcomes, reduce preventable complications, and build a more complete model of trauma care.

Media Contact

Media Relations, TandemStride, Inc, 1 (216) 340-9834, [email protected], www.tandemstride.com

SOURCE TandemStride, Inc