TandemStride Raises $5.5M to Expand Program for Trauma Survivors Across Ohio

Over the past year, the platform has captured patient reported needs that have informed this investment in the TandemGuides program - 33% of patients reported financial assistance needs (rent, utilities, etc.), 28% were seeking support for a Mental or Behavioral Health condition, 27% requested assistance with food or groceries and 12% had questions related to medical care or medications. With TandemGuides, the company provides streamlined access to behavioral health and resource navigation support; 40% of patients requesting support were seen by a TandemGuide within 48 hours or less. The program has reduced avoidable hospital readmissions by up to 20% amongst early program participants.

TandemGuides is now live across Ohio, accepting most major insurance plans. Survivors can start the eligibility process directly through the TandemStride app with no referral required.

"Over the past year, we've heard from thousands of survivors across Ohio. So many of them are being discharged into systems that just aren't built for the complexity of what comes after traumatic injury," said Matt Kalina, CEO & Founder of TandemStride. "They need support—mental health services, transportation assistance, food security, childcare—but are often left waiting or navigating it alone. There's this idea that once you leave the hospital, everything just falls into place, but for a lot of people—especially those without resources or support—that's when it gets even harder. TandemGuides gives survivors someone in their corner to help figure it out, and we're honored to make an investment in creating this critical category of care that didn't exist."

"TandemStride is the first platform we've seen that truly meets trauma survivors where they are, starting with peer support, and solving for everything from therapy access and insurance navigation to home modifications and daily essentials," said Emma Silverman, Partner at TMV. "What's most exciting is how intentionally they've built this: in deep partnership with payers and trauma centers, and powered by tech that amplifies human connection. This is a huge unmet need, and we're proud to back them to scale such a critical service."

