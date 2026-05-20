Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material

"Today's announcement reflects what happens when material science leadership and consumer safety come together" Post this

"Today's announcement reflects what happens when material science leadership and consumer safety come together," said Kevin Potthoff, CEO of Tangent® Materials. "We've spent more than two decades pushing the boundaries of what high-performance synthetic materials can do. With Tangent PolySheet™ CB, we've delivered a food-grade material that doesn't ask our customers — or the people they serve — to compromise on performance, safety, or sustainability."

"By eliminating chemicals of concern like PFAS, NSF-certified food contact materials help to protect human health while meeting rigorous safety and quality requirements," said Sam Cole, Director of Food Equipment at NSF. "NSF remains dedicated to supporting manufacturers like Tangent® Materials in delivering safer, more sustainable solutions to the industry, and we are hopeful that others will follow suit."

First-in-Category Material Safety Leadership

Tangent PolySheet™ CB is designed for demanding food-contact environments that require both durability and material integrity. Typical applications include:

Cutting boards and food-prep surfaces for industrial food production

Food processing and packaging equipment components

Commercial kitchen surfaces and food-handling machinery parts

Baking, dairy, and beverage processing equipment

The product will be available in a variety of sizes and colors, and will ship from Tangent's master distribution partner, Professional Plastics. "We are excited to be part of introducing this innovative new product and bring a forward-thinking solution to customers across the market," said Mark Casey, President of Professional Plastics. "At Professional Plastics, we are committed to delivering advanced material technologies that help customers improve performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability." Nationwide commercial availability is anticipated in Summer 2026.

About Tangent® Materials

Founded in 2003, Tangent® Materials is the pioneer and category leader in high-performance synthetic materials. Through continuous innovation in material science, Tangent® engineers products that reimagine the future of life outdoors and the industries that power daily life — from Residential outdoor furniture to Commercial site amenities to Structural bridge fendering and marine decking, and now food-grade applications with Tangent PolySheet™ CB. All Tangent® products are proudly Made in the USA. Learn more at tangentmaterials.com.

About NSF

NSF – www.NSF.org - is an independent, global services organization dedicated to protecting and advancing human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.

About Professional Plastics

Professional Plastics is a leading distributor, manufacturer, and fabricator of high-performance plastics. With a worldwide network of facilities strategically located in the United States and Asia, the company provides innovative material solutions and a powerful combination of local expertise and global reach. Family-owned and operated for over 40 years, Professional Plastics emphasizes an individualized approach to provide the best selection, service and pricing to make every customer experience outstanding. www.professionalplastics.com

Media Contact

Sandy Pace, Tangent Materials, 1 6302641110, [email protected], Tangent Materials

SOURCE Tangent Materials