Tangible Continues Hiring Streak Adding Michelle Suttle as Chief Growth Officer

Prior to joining Tangible, Michelle served as Executive Director, Global Business, for VML, including two years as Growth Lead for WPP's partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline and Haleon. Other noteworthy clients throughout her career have included Barilla Pasta, Keurig, Ferrari, and the US Department of State. All of these experiences combined have led Michelle to the intersection of sales and marketing–a fast-paced environment where the problems needing to be solved are more complex and human-centered design is part of the solution.

"I always wanted to be an entrepreneur, and when I left VML, I had every intention of going out on my own. But then Tangible came along," said Michelle. "It was this perfect opportunity to combine my love of entrepreneurism with my marketing expertise among a group of like-minded people. At the end of the day, growing a business is entirely centered around human connection–with our people, with our clients, and with our clients' customers. I'm thrilled to be working with such a great team and to share their talents with the world."

In addition to her impressive growth track record, Michelle is also a proud member of and advocate for the dyslexic and neurodivergent communities. Like many famous entrepreneurs, Michelle's dyslexia forces her to problem-solve and think differently–and this is exactly the type of superpower that Tangible looks for and celebrates in its team members. With October representing Dyslexia Awareness Month, Michelle and the Tangible team are taking the opportunity to support the Dyslexia community with a donation to Speechify and by raising awareness of the resources offered by organizations like theirs and nonprofit Understood.org.

Tangible continues to build momentum and will keep adding to its team as the New Year approaches. To keep up with the consultancy's latest news, please visit Tangible at www.tangible.co.

About Tangible

Tangible sits at the intersection of sales, marketing, and product. We connect dots, people, and disparate ideas because that's how the most inspired – and impactful – customer experiences are made. We cultivate trust and build deep relationships with our clients, delivering groundbreaking work for companies such as Intel and Intuit, and scaling up startups like Array. As a remote-first business, we meet our clients and teammates where they are and get them where they need to be.

Small enough to think big. Big enough to make it real. Get real with Tangible at www.tangible.co.

Media Contact

Amelia Detty, Tangible, 1 4152373014, [email protected], https://www.tangible.co

SOURCE Tangible