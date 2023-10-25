Tango Extend Named "Unified Communications Solution Of The Year" in 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

"We're proud to receive the 'Unified Communications Solution Of The Year' award for Extend. As a company, we're also proud to be able to develop this groundbreaking technology for a workforce that, over the years, hasn't traditionally had access to significant UC innovations and collaboration" Post this

With Tango Extend, Teams Phone is available very cost-effectively to the deskless workforce, such as frontline, hybrid and gig workers. Frontline employees and employees on-the-go typically do not have company mobile phones or good quality voice access to their corporate communications platforms.

But in a recent survey of 403 IT managers commissioned by Tango Networks, 76% said they allow frontline workers to use personal mobile phones for business. Extend enables these workers to stay connected with office colleagues and customers with the device they already have, which improves user satisfaction, productivity and engagement right across the business. Extend is based on Tango Networks' fixed-mobile convergence technology and uses universal eSIM technology to enable provisioning of remote users in minutes with a simple QR code.

"Microsoft Teams has millions of users. Now thanks to Extend, companies deploying Teams can turn any user's mobile phone into a full-featured extension of Teams, including personal BYOD phones. It's a new approach to deliver voice services," said Doug Bartek, President & CEO of Tango Networks. "We're proud to receive the 'Unified Communications Solution Of The Year' award for Extend. As a company, we're also proud to be able to develop this groundbreaking technology for a workforce that, over the years, hasn't traditionally had access to significant UC innovations and collaboration."

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. This year's program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Extend for Teams is a breakthrough in mobilizing unified communications for business users as it literally extends best-in-class business communications to billions of potential users for the first time," said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "Traditional methods of mobilizing corporate fixed lines for business communications have relied on poorly performing downloadable voice apps. These apps are often inconvenient to use and offer poor-quality. Extend is a game-changer in mobile unified communications, enabling mobile phones to become another endpoint. The result is helping millions of workers communicate in retail, delivery, services, education, finance - and virtually any other industry."

Typically, a Tango eSIM is provisioned as a Teams line in each user's personal mobile phone, sharing the existing business number. By using a QR code, installation is quick and can be done while logged in to the Teams desktop client. The eSIM is connected to the Teams user's account and Teams phone number. The new eSIM behaves just like an office phone or laptop client endpoint. In addition, the phone's original personal SIM retains the personal identity and number of the user, and communications remain private and secure at all times.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks is revolutionizing business communications with the industry's first mobile network built for business, controlled by businesses.

Tango Extend turns a mobile phone into a fully featured extension of a company's communications platform, putting mobile voice, text and data entirely in a company's control.

Businesses use Tango's patented fixed-mobile convergence technology to operate easy-to-use, business quality communications for work-from-anywhere programs, remote workers and employees working from home, the distributed workforce, deskless employees, and workers on the go.

Tango Extend empowers companies to transform operations, streamline collaboration and boost employee productivity across the board. Learn more at tango-networks.com.

