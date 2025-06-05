Tanya Cosmini Sets the Standard for Luxury Real Estate in Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine with ONE LUXE

Realty ONE Group's elite ONE LUXE division is helping Best North Florida broker, Tanya Cosmini dominate the luxury real estate market in Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, and St. Augustine Beach.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With sweeping ocean views, gated estates, and elite golf communities, luxury real estate in Northeast Florida is thriving — and Tanya Cosmini, Broker and luxury Realtor at Realty ONE Group Elevate, is leading the charge.
Through the power of ONE LUXE, Realty ONE Group's globally recognized luxury division, Cosmini has positioned herself as a force in high-end real estate across Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, and St. Augustine Beach.
"Luxury isn't just a price point — it's a feeling, a service, and a standard. ONE LUXE allows us to exceed expectations at every level," said Cosmini.
From breathtaking oceanfront listings to custom estates in gated communities, Cosmini has helped countless buyers and sellers navigate the luxury market with confidence, style, and exceptional results.
Backed by Realty ONE Group's award-winning marketing, global referral network, and the elite standards of the ONE LUXE certification, Cosmini is not only listing prestigious properties — she's closing them.
Areas of Expertise:
- Ponte Vedra Beach — oceanfront estates, golf course communities
- Nocatee — luxury new construction & custom homes
- St. Augustine Beach — coastal retreats and high-end investment homes
Her unmatched local knowledge, cutting-edge marketing strategies, and white-glove client service have earned her the unofficial title of "Best Luxury Realtor in Ponte Vedra Beach."
Whether you're buying a beachfront dream home or selling a multimillion-dollar estate, Tanya Cosmini and ONE LUXE offer the results-driven, boutique experience that today's luxury clients expect.
Media Contact
Tanya Cosmini, Broker | Realty ONE Group Elevate, 1 9044399842, [email protected], https://www.oneluxuryfl.com/
SOURCE Broker | Realty ONE Group Elevate
