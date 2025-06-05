Tanya Cosmini Sets the Standard for Luxury Real Estate in Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine with ONE LUXE

Realty ONE Group's elite ONE LUXE division is helping Best North Florida broker, Tanya Cosmini dominate the luxury real estate market in Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, and St. Augustine Beach.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With sweeping ocean views, gated estates, and elite golf communities, luxury real estate in Northeast Florida is thriving — and Tanya Cosmini, Broker and luxury Realtor at Realty ONE Group Elevate, is leading the charge.

Through the power of ONE LUXE, Realty ONE Group's globally recognized luxury division, Cosmini has positioned herself as a force in high-end real estate across Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, and St. Augustine Beach.