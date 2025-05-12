Tanya Steele and Samara Halterman of Myriad360 Spotlighted on the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider List

"Having two leaders from Myriad360 recognized by CRN is an extraordinary honor... These awards not only reflect individual achievement, but Myriad360's unwavering commitment to leadership excellence across our business." -Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360 Post this

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their clients and technology partners thrive.

This year CRN recognized Tanya Steele, Chief Experience Officer, and Samara Halterman, Chief Marketing Officer, of Myriad360.

Tanya has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing the company's channel business through strategic innovation and operational excellence. As a seasoned executive leading the Client Experience Organization, she oversees delivery engineers, pre-sales engineers, project management, account management, sales operations, and service operations teams, driving remarkable results including an 80% improvement in services utilization over the past year.

Under Tanya's leadership, Myriad360 achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score of 89 while establishing a dedicated Service Operations department that helped to reduce order error rates by over 60%. Her client-first approach has transformed the company's speed-to-quote capabilities and pricing strategies, creating scalable processes that support growing channel demands. Tanya's commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes while fostering team collaboration positions Myriad360 as a trusted partner providing comprehensive 360-degree technology solutions.

Samara Halterman, Chief Marketing Officer at Myriad360, has been recognized for her transformative impact on the company's channel strategy. A six-time CRN Women of the Channel honoree (2018-2023), Samara has leveraged her extensive experience across global solution providers to architect innovative co-marketing frameworks that empower partners, expand pipeline opportunities, and enhance revenue growth. Her leadership has revolutionized Myriad360's partner engagement framework while implementing comprehensive enablement programs that accelerate market readiness.

Drawing from her impressive track record, including delivering double digit ROI at A10 Networks and leading a world class global team across 15 countries at Pure Storage, Samara combines strategic vision with tactical execution to drive measurable business outcomes. Her human-centered approach balances client-first obsession with pragmatic innovation, while her dedication to mentoring emerging female leaders strengthens both Myriad360's culture and the broader channel ecosystem. Under her guidance, Myriad360 is focused on deepening relationships with strategic partners, developing joint solutions, and expanding national presence to better serve enterprise clients across new territories.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"Having two leaders from Myriad360 recognized by CRN is an extraordinary honor," said Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360. "Tanya has established a benchmark of excellence in client experience, building an exceptional team that delivers white-glove service with meticulous precision. Meanwhile, Samara's strategic marketing leadership comes at a pivotal time as we accelerate our national expansion and strengthen our brand pillars built on high-touch, client-first innovation. These awards not only reflect individual achievement, but Myriad360's unwavering commitment to leadership excellence across our business. We're grateful to The Channel Company for acknowledging the outstanding contributions of these stellar leaders."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit http://www.myriad360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn.

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Myriad360, 201-805-5780, [email protected], www.myriad360.com

Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, 516-726-2925, [email protected], https://www.thechannelco.com/

SOURCE Myriad360