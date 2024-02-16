TAO pAIges™ Intelligent Document Processing Platform Revolutionizes Processing at California School Employees Association

As CSEA embarks on an operational excellence journey with a transformative shift towards streamlined processes that enhance member services, it has leveraged Tao's pAIges™ platform to automate the processing of new member forms. pAIges™ eliminates manual tasks, ensuring data precision, reduced processing time, early recognition of revenue and increased team satisfaction.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The California School Employees Association (CSEA) has embarked on a groundbreaking journey towards operational excellence with the integration of Tao Automation's innovative pAIges™ platform. This strategic move signifies a significant leap in handling new member forms, marking a transformative shift towards streamlined and precise processes.

Tao Automation proudly announces the successful deployment of its pAIges™ platform at CSEA, introducing a new era of operational efficiency and member service enhancement.

The pAIges™ platform leverages AI along with machine learning and natural language processing to automate the processing of new member forms, quite a few of which are handwritten, redefining traditional workflows with unparalleled accuracy and speed. By eliminating manual tasks, CSEA ensures a heightened level of data precision and expediency in managing member information.

The implementation of the pAIges™ platform empowers CSEA to seamlessly manage new member forms, reducing processing times from months to mere days while maintaining meticulous attention to quality. Its seamless integration with existing systems ensures a smooth transition, enabling CSEA to focus on delivering exceptional service to its members.

"This collaboration with Tao Automation and the adoption of the pAIges™ platform marks a pivotal moment for CSEA," commented Adam Weinberger, CSEA President. "With no capital expenditure required from us, TAO's outcomes first approach has streamlined automation of our processes, enhancing our operational efficiency significantly. It also reinforces our dedication to serving our members with excellence."

"We are thrilled to see the California School Employees Association embrace our pAIges™ platform," said Praveen Pahwa, President of Tao Automation. "This partnership signifies our shared commitment to leveraging AI-driven solutions for operational transformation and elevating member experiences."

Tao Automation remains at the forefront of providing digital transformation solutions with its intelligent Business Automation Platform approach that results in breaking of the silos that traditional automation solutions exist in today. The successful implementation of the pAIges™ platform at California School Employees Association underscores Tao Automation's commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

About Tao Automation: Tao Automation - a leading provider of integrated intelligent automation solutions – is committed to revolutionizing business operations through innovation and a clear focus on efficiency. For more information on Tao Automation and its groundbreaking pAIges™ platform, please visit http://www.taoautomation.com.

About California School Employees Association: The California School Employees Association is the largest classified school employee union in the United States, representing nearly 250,000 school support staff throughout California. For more information on CSEA, please visit http://www.csea.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Vijay Narayanan, Public Relations Manager, Tao Automation Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tao Automation, Inc.