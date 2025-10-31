Taos Therapeutics, Inc. Emerges from Stealth with Strong Momentum

"Taos Therapeutics is a pure-play start-up pharmaceutical company, pioneering a revolutionary first-in-class small molecule combo drug plus smart device to end the death and destruction of AUD. TAM = ~$30B. SAM = ~$10B." -Richard Gadomski MD MS - CEO/CMO & Co-Founder.

Our Mission

Taos Therapeutics, led by Bob Munday & Dr. Richard Gadomski, is developing the first agonist + guardrail therapy with digital adherence for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a disease responsible for nearly 178,000 American deaths annually—significantly more than opioids and stimulants combined.

Our sea change approach integrates proven generics with a smart device to deter relapse while addressing the fundamental neurobiology of AUD for the first time.

With around 14 million U.S. adults affected and less than 3% receiving pharmacotherapy, the market opportunity is massive, especially considering that payer reimbursement models have already been proven in opioid addiction.

We are pursuing a 505(b)(2) FDA pathway, leveraging existing safety data with clear 6–12 month de-risking milestones and accelerated approval.

Taos is fortunate to have Bob Munday and his vast experience in pharmaceutical development heading up Ops!

This transformational, first-in-class therapy has the potential for a direct line to M&A or IPO exit, establishing a new standard of care & watershed moment for AUD, as envisioned by Richard Gadomski MD.

https://hscnews.unm.edu/news/low-barrier-full-spectrum-care-opioid-use-disorder

www.taostherapeutics.com

www.linkedin.com/in/rich-gadomski-md

https://drrichardgadomskimd.blog/

https://x.com/gadomskimd

Dr. Richard Gadomski MD MS, Taos Therapeutics, 1 6504073165, [email protected], www.taostherapeutics.com

