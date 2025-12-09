TAP Kiln Controllers Now Available on Paragon Clamshell Series Kilns

"Paragon's legacy has always been built on trust, performance, and continuous improvement. Integrating TAP technology marks another milestone in our mission to empower makers — whether they're artisans, craftsmen, studios, or industries — with the most reliable tools in the industry." – Paragon Post this

In an announcement on their website, Paragon writes: "Paragon's legacy has always been built on trust, performance, and continuous improvement. Integrating TAP technology marks another milestone in our mission to empower makers — whether they're artisans, craftsmen, studios, or industries — with the most reliable tools in the industry."

The Sentinel TAPXpress and the Sentinel SmartTAP are available at no additional upgrade cost from the other controllers in the Sentinel lineup, providing artists with cutting-edge features like:

Responsive touchscreen controls;

Intuitive, logical menus;

Unlimited firing schedules;

Advanced diagnostics and real-time status updates; and

Fully remote monitoring and kiln control through TAP Kiln Control Mobile.

"We've always looked at Paragon as one of the gold standards in kiln manufacturing and an undoubtable leader in the space," says SDS Industries' President and Founder, Scott Shannon. "We're incredibly excited to deepen our collaboration and to help expand the kiln control options they provide to their customers."

The Sentinel TAPXpress and the Sentinel SmartTAP are currently available on Paragon's Clamshell Series kilns. After the initial rollout, the two companies will be continuing to expand TAP integration into additional kiln series.

"The future of firing," writes Paragon, "is smarter, simpler, and more connected than ever."

About Paragon Industries

For over 77 years, the Paragon name has been synonymous with quality, reliability, and continuous improvement based on customer feedback. An early pioneer in electric kiln manufacturing, Paragon began in 1948 when ceramic enthusiast Frances Darby and her husband built one of the first electric kilns in America out of their garage workshop. Today, Paragon is a global leader in kiln manufacturing with over 200 distribution partners spanning 17 countries. All of their kilns are built with pride in their premier 72,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas. Learn more at https://paragonkilns.com/

About SDS Industries

In 2015, SDS Industries set out to design the most advanced, easy-to-use kiln controller possible. Drawing from firsthand experience managing a glass art studio, and backed by crowdfunding, the release of the TAP Kiln Controller marked a new era in kiln control technology with intuitive menus, touchscreen controls, unlimited firing schedules, and the ability to remotely monitor and control your kiln through TAP Kiln Control Mobile. In the time since, SDS Industries has continued to innovate, adding five additional kiln control products and continuous software improvements. For more information, visit https://www.kilncontrol.com/

Media Contact

Scott Shannon, SDS Industries, 1 571-317-1494, [email protected], https://www.kilncontrol.com/

William Erbele, SDS Industries, 1 404-915-0236, [email protected], https://www.kilncontrol.com/

SOURCE SDS Industries