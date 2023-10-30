Tapcheck Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards Including CB Insights' Fintech 100 and LinkedIn's 2023 Top 50 Startups List

These awards further highlight where the industry is headed, and the tremendous importance being placed on on-demand pay by top employers as they think about the overall wellness of their workforce. Post this

Tapcheck's financial wellness platform provides a range of benefits. Through the platform, employees can access earned wages in real-time – also known as Earned Wage Access (EWA) – in addition to content designed to help improve financial literacy, and the Tapcheck Mastercard.

Ron and Kayling Gaver founded Tapcheck, after experiencing first-hand the positive that impact financial wellness programs had on a prior business and its employees. Tapcheck was selected from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees, for the CB Insights' Fintech 100 Award.

"Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year's Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more," said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next."

Tapcheck was also recognized in LinkedIn's 7th Annual Top 50 Startups List. The company won this award because their technology and innovation have trailblazed through recent economic and workplace challenges. Award winners were judged based several criteria, including employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement; and talent relationships with the flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

To accomplish all of this under four years, and win these prestigious awards, we had to focus consistently and relentlessly on our mission, while changing the trajectory, and the future, of the payments space," said Gaver. "Our technology has been a long time coming, and we continue to strive to increase our reach and the critical impact we make in the lives of our users every day.

Tapcheck is an award-winning financial wellness company that offers a suite of benefits for employees, including the market's highest precision on-demand pay product, also known as Earned Wage Access (EWA). Available at no cost to employers, Tapcheck enables employees to safely access a portion of their paycheck, for completed shifts, ahead of the next payday. Tapcheck integrates with 230+ payroll and time and labor management systems to seamlessly enable its EWA solution. Employers who incorporate on-demand pay into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want. Tapcheck is proud to work with numerous midmarket and Fortune 100 companies including McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and a host of others. For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

