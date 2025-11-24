TapGoods Launches TapWise -- the First AI Insights Agent for Rental Businesses

TapGoods—the leading software platform for equipment rental businesses—introduces TapWise, an AI insights agent that gives rental operators instant clarity on customers, inventory, revenue, and performance. Users can ask natural-language questions and get precise answers, insights, and recommendations in seconds. TapWise eliminates report wrangling and empowers rental leaders to make confident, data-driven decisions at the speed of their business.

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TapGoods, the leading software platform for equipment rental businesses, today announces the launch of TapWise, the first AI insights agent purpose-built for rental companies. TapWise empowers operators to ask natural-language questions about their business data and receive instant, decision-ready answers—without spreadsheets or complex reporting. To see a video overview and learn more, go to https://youtu.be/FFM60UKBYJc?si=6Huu9vJP1vnmh0AY.

TapWise turns raw operational data into clear insights about customers, inventory, production, cash flow, team performance, revenue growth, seasonality, and trends. Users can ask questions like "Who are my best customers?", "Which months are my busiest?", or "What inventory drives the most revenue?" and get answers, insights, and recommendations in seconds.

"Rental business owners don't have time to wrangle reports—they need clear guidance at the speed of the business," said Doug Levy, CEO of TapGoods. "TapWise bridges that gap. Ask a plain-English question and get precise, context-aware answers and data-driven action items. It's like having a data analyst on call, right inside the platform."

How TapWise Works:

Ask in Plain English or Use a Built In Prompt. Whether you want to know your best customers, strongest product lines, seasonal patterns, or revenue drivers, TapWise interprets it instantly.

Get Secure, Context-Aware Answers. TapWise analyzes your live TapGoods data with built-in business context for rental operations.

Read Instant Insights. Receive clear explanations and relevant metrics that surface patterns and outliers.

Take Action on Outputs. Each TapWise response includes three layers: data (the direct answer), insights (the context and trends behind it), and recommendations (clear next steps to improve performance). Rather than simply reporting results, TapWise interprets them—helping leaders understand what's happening and what to do about it.

"TapWise gives owners and managers fast, trustworthy clarity on what's working and where to focus," added Levy. "From inventory utilization to seasonal planning and team performance, TapWise turns everyday questions into confident, data-driven action."

Delivering Smarter Decisions

TapGoods has long equipped rental companies with powerful workflows for inventory, reservations, and payments. With TapWise, those tools are now augmented by an AI layer that democratizes analytics—helping teams spot trends, anticipate demand, optimize cash flow, and grow revenue with less effort.

