TAPS Family to Announce New York Giants First Round Pick at the 2026 NFL Draft

"Our dad was a Giants super fan his whole life and passed down that fandom to our family," said surviving son Ben Voelke. "It is a privilege to honor our father and represent the New York Giants at the NFL Draft this year." Post this

The opportunity to announce a draft pick is part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, a year-long effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans, and their families. TAPS is honored to have stood as a Salute to Service partner for a decade, united in our commitment to honor and care for the families of those who have served.

Paul's fandom for the New York Giants began through his stepfather, Richard Griffenkranz, who became a father figure to him after Paul lost his biological father at age six. Richard served in the Army from February 1966 to January 1968. He completed his training at Fort Hood, Texas, and was stationed in Germany with the First Armored Division

Richard, known to friends and family as "Griff," grew up in the Bronx and became a devoted fan after attending games with a neighbor who held season tickets. Over the years, Paul and Griff shared a deep bond through watching Giants football together.

"Paul was a huge fan his whole life," said Traci Voelke. "He signed up to get season tickets and finally made the list when we were stationed in Georgia, but couldn't justify buying because we wouldn't be able to go. When he was in Afghanistan, Paul had a rug made with the NY Giants logo."

"He deployed for the last time in January 2012; the Giants won the Super Bowl that year. While we were sad we couldn't watch it together, we were so happy the Giants won, and Paul got to see it. He died just a few months later." Traci explained.

MAJ Paul Voelke, a native of Monroe, New York, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1998. MAJ Voelke served 14 years as an Army infantry officer, completing five deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

On June 22, 2012, while serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, MAJ Voelke sustained fatal injuries from an accident involving a mine-protected vehicle in Afghanistan. He was a highly decorated officer, receiving the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal.

"Our dad was a Giants super fan his whole life and passed down that fandom to our family," said surviving son Ben Voelke. "It is a privilege to honor our father and represent the New York Giants at the NFL Draft this year."

The Voelke family has been involved with TAPS since 2012. Traci is a trained peer mentor supporting other survivors through their grief journey. Meanwhile, her sons attended Good Grief Camp, where they connected with other children of the fallen.

Now living in northern Virginia, Traci Voelke is an accomplished attorney. She is the Chief of Client Services for the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Belvoir. Traci is also a dedicated advocate for military survivors. She recently helped pass a Virginia constitutional amendment to expand financial support for Gold Star spouses.

Second Lt. Andrew Voelke is following in his father's footsteps. He graduated from his university's ROTC program and commissioned as an Army infantry officer last year. Ben is a sophomore in college in New York, studying political science. He recently interned with the TAPS government and legislative affairs department.

"The NFL Draft is about possibility," said Bonnie Carroll, President and Founder of TAPS. "It is about players who have worked their entire lives for this moment. It is about families who stood behind them, believed in them, and carried them here. It is also about something deeper, because behind every name called tonight is a story of sacrifice."

"At the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, we walk alongside the families of America's fallen heroes, who have sacrificed so much for peace and freedom. We support them on their grief journey, and to do it with respect, remembrance, and honor," Carroll continued. "And we are grateful and humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with the NFL and the New York Giants for this moment."

About TAPS: TAPS is the leading national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline. Services are provided at no cost to surviving families. For more information and to get involved, visit TAPS.org.

Media Contact

Tory Hyde, Evocati Public Relations, 1 5712396847, [email protected], https://www.evocatillc.com/

SOURCE TAPS