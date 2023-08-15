Taran Pannu of Monarch Wealth Strategies Advances to Wealth Advisor Associate

Monarch expands its wealth advisor team with Pannu's recent promotion.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies today announced Taran Pannu has stepped into a new position as a Wealth Advisor Associate.

"We're excited to welcome Taran into our wealth advisor team and utilize his vast skills and banking industry knowledge," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's President and Founder. "His pride in delivering exceptional client service and building authentic relationships reflects our core values perfectly, and those are key characteristics we search for when expanding our firm."

As a Wealth Advisor Associate, Pannu will provide client-centered financial advice, helping clients build personalized strategies to pursue their goals, mitigate risk, and identify opportunities from Monarch's Santa Maria office.

Pannu's wealth management path began in college when he was hand-selected to help manage his school's endowment fund, becoming familiar with market reviews and investments. Originally from Fresno, his career goals were further cemented when he considered how he could help people within his own family and community gain financial insights and better position themselves for the future.

"I'm passionate about wealth management and helping people realize their financial goals," said Pannu. "It's a privilege to strengthen my skills with a firm that aligns with those values and a client-first vision of integrity."

Pannu joined Monarch in 2022. He is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with an Option in Finance.

Monarch Wealth Strategies

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding the legacies of its clients. The Registered Investment Advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara, serving clientele worldwide.

