Tarantino Wealth Management celebrates $150 million in brokerage and advisory assets milestone

Tarantino Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarantino Wealth Management, a leading financial advisory firm serving clients across the United States, is proud to announce a significant milestone of having over $150,000,000 in brokerage and advisory assets. The achievement reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to helping clients with their financial futures, providing wealth planning and retirement strategies for two decades.

Tarantino Wealth Management has built a strong reputation for offering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to individual client needs. The firm offers a range of financial services, including retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, and risk management, all designed to help clients pursue their financial goals. With over 500 households as clients, the firm has established itself as a valued partner for families and individuals seeking financial guidance.

"Our team at Tarantino Wealth Management is thrilled to reach this incredible milestone," said Michael Tarantino, Certified Financial Planner Professional at Tarantino Wealth Management. "We attribute this success to our dedicated team of experts, our commitment to long-term relationships, and the trust our clients have placed in us over the years."

A true testament is having families with multiple generations as clients and trust Tarantino Wealth Management to be their fiduciary in advisory relationships. This legacy of trust underscores the care, expertise, and personalized service the firm provides to its clients.

For more information about Tarantino Wealth Management and its financial services, please visit www.tarantinowm.com or contact our team at [email protected] or call our office at 970-829-0900.

