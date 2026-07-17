Tarantino Wealth Management Celebrates Michael Tarantino's Recognition on AdvisorHub's 2025 Next Gen Advisors to Watch List

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. At Tarantino Wealth Management, we remain committed to delivering tailored strategies that prioritize long-term success, especially in today's complex economic environment." Post this

Tarantino Wealth Management, an LPL Financial affiliate based in Fort Collins, Colorado, ensures that every client relationship is built on trust, transparency, and a personalized approach to financial planning. The firm believes that understanding each client's unique goals and values is the foundation for developing strategies that support long-term financial confidence. This client-first philosophy continues to guide the firm's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service.

For more information about Tarantino Wealth Management, visit www.tarantinowm.com.

AdvisorHub issued AdvisorHub 100 Next Gen Advisors To Watch on 6/12/25 based on the following eligibility requirements and data for 12/31/23 – 12/31/24: 7+ years experience, $150+ mil in assets under management, 2+ years at current firm, regulatory history, scale, growth and professionalism. A total of 1984 applications were received and included team member/self-nominations with 700 award recipients being recognized among several sub-categories: RIAs (fee-only), Over $1bil, Under $1bil, Next Gen, Women, Solo, and Advisors to Watch. No fee was paid to participate or promote the award.

This recognition is not an endorsement nor is it based on or indicative of any one client's experience with the financial advisor, past investment performance or a guarantee of future results.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact

Michael Tarantino, Tarantino Wealth Management, 1 970-829-0900, [email protected], www.tarantinowm.com

SOURCE Tarantino Wealth Management