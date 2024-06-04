Target Hits the Mark on Multicultural Representation with AfroLatina Founder Sonia Smith Kang's Mixed Up Clothing Launch

Mixed Up Clothing, a vibrant children's apparel brand celebrating multiculturalism, announces its exciting launch on Target.com, highlighting a significant milestone in promoting diversity and inclusion in fashion.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixed Up Clothing, a leading children's apparel brand renowned for its vibrant prints and cultural storytelling, proudly announces its launch at Target.com. This exciting partnership signifies a major milestone for the brand, bringing its mission of empowerment, diversity, and inclusion to a broader audience.

Founded by Sonia Smith Kang, an AfroLatina and proud military brat born in Puerto Rico and stationed on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, Mixed Up Clothing is dedicated to celebrating multiculturalism. Married to a 1st generation Korean American and a mother of four, Sonia identified a significant gap in the children's fashion industry for quality apparel that represents diverse backgrounds. Her transition from Registered Nurse to fashion entrepreneur underscores her commitment to creating a brand that empowers children to embrace their heritage and express their individuality.

Partnering with Target: A Full Circle Moment

Partnering with Target holds special significance for Sonia Smith Kang. Growing up in Pacoima, when Target was built, it became an anchor for her community. It was where she shopped with her family and where her grandpa taught her to drive in his VW Rabbit. This partnership symbolizes a full circle moment, bringing her journey from those formative experiences to leading a brand that now graces Target's marketplace.

"Launching Mixed Up Clothing on Target.com is a dream come true," says Sonia Smith Kang. "Our clothes are celebrations of different cultures, fostering inclusion and a sense of belonging. We are excited to share our vibrant designs with even more families through this partnership with Target. Our unique designs center culture, connect communities, and allow children to celebrate their heritage. This collaboration is not just about our line; it's a win for small BIPOC-owned businesses striving to partner with large retailers."

Sonia lives in Los Angeles and loves her community. In 2023, Assemblywoman Luz Rivas awarded Sonia the "Woman of the Year" award for Assembly District 43. She is a dedicated multicultural advocate and community organizer. She serves as Vice President of Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC) and sits on the Regional Advisory Council for Southern California Public Radio (SCPR). As co-founder of Mixed Heritage Day, Sonia was recognized at Dodger Stadium by the Mayor of Los Angeles for her impactful community work.

Black and Latina founded, Mixed Up Clothing is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC). A graduate of The Workshop at Macy's, the brand is also a proud member of The Folklore and the Fifteen Percent Pledge. These certifications and memberships highlight Mixed Up Clothing's commitment to building a more equitable marketplace and reducing barriers to access for diverse founders.

By offering these multicultural designs on Target.com, Mixed Up Clothing aims to reach families who value diversity and want their children to feel seen and celebrated. This collaboration underscores the large retailer's commitment to supporting inclusive brands and providing customers with products that reflect the richness of different cultures. For more information about Mixed Up Clothing and to shop the collection, visit Mixed Up Clothing at Target.

