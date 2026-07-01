Target Sports USA Announces "250 Years of Firepower" Campaign and Ford F-250 Giveaway Honoring America's Semiquincentennial

Target Sports USA has launched its "250 Years of Firepower" campaign to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. The year-long initiative features historical content, special promotions, commemorative products, and a grand prize giveaway of a Ford F-250 truck for one AMMO+ member. The campaign is supported by ammunition manufacturers CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer, and is intended to celebrate the role of firearms, American manufacturing, and the nation's shooting sports heritage throughout the country's 250-year history.
CHESHIRE, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Target Sports USA, one of the nation's leading online retailers of ammunition and shooting supplies just announced "250 Years of Firepower," a celebratory campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. The celebration is headlined by a giveaway of a brand-new Ford F-250 truck to one lucky AMMO+ member made possible in partnership with some of America's most trusted ammunition manufacturers.
The campaign honors the moments, innovations, and individuals who shaped the United States over the past two and a half centuries with a focus on the role that firearms and the right to bear arms have played throughout the nation's history, from the Revolutionary War to the present day.
Target Sports USA is proud to partner on this celebration with five storied ammunition brands, each with a deep heritage in American manufacturing and a shared commitment to the shooting sports community: CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer. Together, these partners represent generations of American craftsmanship and innovation, and their support makes this milestone celebration possible.
The centerpiece of the celebration is the Ford F-250 giveaway. The F-250 was chosen as a fitting tribute to America's 250th anniversary, a quintessentially American truck whose very name nods to the milestone. To enter, participants simply need to become an AMMO+ member, the company's membership program offering exclusive perks and savings.
"When it came time to pick a grand prize, the Ford F-250 was a no-brainer. What could be more American than a F-250 for America's 250th? We can't wait to hand the keys to one lucky AMMO+ member," said Steve Blinn, Chief Marketing Officer of Target Sports USA.
"As we mark 250 years of American independence, we're reminded that this nation was built by ordinary people with extraordinary courage," Blinn added. "From the first shots at Lexington and Concord to the families who carry on the tradition of responsible firearm ownership today. The American spirit of freedom and self-reliance endures. This campaign is our tribute to that legacy, to the generations who made it possible, and to the great American brands standing alongside us in this celebration."
In addition to the giveaway, the "250 Years of Firepower" campaign will feature historical content, special promotions, satirical content, and commemorative product offerings throughout the anniversary year. Full giveaway rules, eligibility requirements, and entry details are available on the Target Sports USA website.
Shop ammo anytime at www.TargetSportsUSA.com.
About Target Sports USA:Target Sports USA is a leading online retailer of shooting sports products, offering a wide selection of ammunition, firearms, and accessories. Committed to providing exceptional service and competitive prices, Target Sports USA is dedicated to meeting the needs of shooting enthusiasts and professionals alike.
About the Partner Brands
CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer are among the most recognized names in American ammunition manufacturing, each with a long history of serving hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. armed forces.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, Target Sports USA, 1 (860)426-9886, [email protected], www.targetsportsusa.com
SOURCE Target Sports USA
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