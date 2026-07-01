Target Sports USA Announces "250 Years of Firepower" Campaign and Ford F-250 Giveaway Honoring America's Semiquincentennial

For 250 years, Americans have valued freedom, self-reliance, and responsibility. This campaign celebrates that legacy while bringing together iconic American brands to commemorate this historic milestone. Post this

Target Sports USA is proud to partner on this celebration with five storied ammunition brands, each with a deep heritage in American manufacturing and a shared commitment to the shooting sports community: CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer. Together, these partners represent generations of American craftsmanship and innovation, and their support makes this milestone celebration possible.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the Ford F-250 giveaway. The F-250 was chosen as a fitting tribute to America's 250th anniversary, a quintessentially American truck whose very name nods to the milestone. To enter, participants simply need to become an AMMO+ member, the company's membership program offering exclusive perks and savings.

"When it came time to pick a grand prize, the Ford F-250 was a no-brainer. What could be more American than a F-250 for America's 250th? We can't wait to hand the keys to one lucky AMMO+ member," said Steve Blinn, Chief Marketing Officer of Target Sports USA.

"As we mark 250 years of American independence, we're reminded that this nation was built by ordinary people with extraordinary courage," Blinn added. "From the first shots at Lexington and Concord to the families who carry on the tradition of responsible firearm ownership today. The American spirit of freedom and self-reliance endures. This campaign is our tribute to that legacy, to the generations who made it possible, and to the great American brands standing alongside us in this celebration."

In addition to the giveaway, the "250 Years of Firepower" campaign will feature historical content, special promotions, satirical content, and commemorative product offerings throughout the anniversary year. Full giveaway rules, eligibility requirements, and entry details are available on the Target Sports USA website.

Shop ammo anytime at www.TargetSportsUSA.com.

About Target Sports USA:Target Sports USA is a leading online retailer of shooting sports products, offering a wide selection of ammunition, firearms, and accessories. Committed to providing exceptional service and competitive prices, Target Sports USA is dedicated to meeting the needs of shooting enthusiasts and professionals alike.

About the Partner Brands

CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer are among the most recognized names in American ammunition manufacturing, each with a long history of serving hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. armed forces.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Target Sports USA, 1 (860)426-9886, [email protected], www.targetsportsusa.com

SOURCE Target Sports USA